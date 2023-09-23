Meet Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend, Maxx Morando

Throughout her career, the stunningly transformed Miley Cyrus has been romantically linked to several celebrities. From a teen fling with Nick Jonas to her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the former "Hannah Montana" star is no stranger to her relationships being thrust into the public eye. But when it comes to her current boyfriend, Maxx Morando, Cyrus seems to be keeping things a little more low-key.

Cyrus and Morando have been together since 2021 and may have begun dating as early as September or October 2021 (per Us Weekly). The two have made a few public appearances and have been spotted together by the paparazzi, but they have otherwise chosen to keep their romantic details to themselves. Even so, there's lots to catch up on for those who aren't familiar with the work of Morando.

While he's definitely not as big of a celebrity as Cyrus, the musician is still a noteworthy figure. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Miley Cyrus's boyfriend, Maxx Morando.