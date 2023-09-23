Meet Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend, Maxx Morando
Throughout her career, the stunningly transformed Miley Cyrus has been romantically linked to several celebrities. From a teen fling with Nick Jonas to her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the former "Hannah Montana" star is no stranger to her relationships being thrust into the public eye. But when it comes to her current boyfriend, Maxx Morando, Cyrus seems to be keeping things a little more low-key.
Cyrus and Morando have been together since 2021 and may have begun dating as early as September or October 2021 (per Us Weekly). The two have made a few public appearances and have been spotted together by the paparazzi, but they have otherwise chosen to keep their romantic details to themselves. Even so, there's lots to catch up on for those who aren't familiar with the work of Morando.
While he's definitely not as big of a celebrity as Cyrus, the musician is still a noteworthy figure. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Miley Cyrus's boyfriend, Maxx Morando.
Maxx Morando is the drummer for the band Liily
Maxx Morando is most known as a musician and has been the drummer for the rock band Liily since 2016. Previously, Morando played for The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018. If you're unfamiliar, Liily is a Los Angeles-based group made up of Dylan Nash, Sam De La Torre, and Charlie Anastasis, with their first full-length album, "TV or Not TV," released in 2019.
Morando has been involved in music from a young age, explaining on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz that he met his bandmate Nash at the California School of Rock when he was around 8 years old. In addition to drumming, Morando is fluent in other instruments, while also producing music and songwriting. Morando actually worked with Miley Cyrus on her album "Endless Summer Vacation," and appears with a number of credits on the album, including as a producer on the songs "Handstand" and "Violet Chemistry."
This isn't the only time that the musician collaborated with the pop icon, though, as Cyrus cited Morando and Shane Kastl as collaborators on one of her 2021 music festival outfits. Notably, Morando is also 6 years younger than Cyrus, born on November 6, 1998.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were first connected back in 2021
As mentioned, Miley Cyrus has been mostly quiet about her relationship with musician Maxx Morando, though she did share with British Vogue how they first met. "We got put on a blind date," she explained in May 2023. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"
One of the couple's earliest public appearances was at the Gucci Love Parade in November 2021, during which Cyrus was seen posing and holding hands with Morando. Soon after, the duo was spotted backstage at "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" special, which was followed up by a Miami paparazzi sighting.
In April 2022, the two were seen kissing in West Hollywood, dispelling any doubts about their romantic connection. Then in October 2022, an inside source reported to E! News that, "Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious." The source close to the pair shared, "They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy."