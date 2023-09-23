The Resurfaced Mila Kunis Interview That Sparked Concern From That '70s Show Fans

Popular '00s sitcom "That '70s' Show" has been shrouded in bad press since sexual assault allegations and indictments against one of the show's leading actors Danny Masterson surfaced in the press. It was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the era and even nabbed its own reboot, "That 90s Show," decades later. The show also introduced the world to the not-so-subtle sweethearts that would go on to become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. They were cast as love interests in the series in 1998 when Kunis was a mere 14 years old. Kutcher was 19 years old at the time.

As if this age gap weren't already concerning, a resurfaced interview has disturbed fans even more. In the clip, Kutcher and Kunis revealed that their co-star Danny Masterson made a bet that went a little too far. It all started when a kissing scene arose on "That 70s Show." "They were like, 'You guys are going to be making out in this scene.' And I'm thinking wait, this is slightly illegal," Kutcher recalled on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 2002.

Kunis then went on to explain that Masterson bet Kutcher $10 if he French kissed her, even though she was obviously underage at the time. The clip made its rounds on the internet shortly after Masterson's rape conviction in September 2023. This case was heightened due to Kunis and Kutcher's letters of support for their ex-castmate ahead of his sentencing.