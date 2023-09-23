The Resurfaced Mila Kunis Interview That Sparked Concern From That '70s Show Fans
Popular '00s sitcom "That '70s' Show" has been shrouded in bad press since sexual assault allegations and indictments against one of the show's leading actors Danny Masterson surfaced in the press. It was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the era and even nabbed its own reboot, "That 90s Show," decades later. The show also introduced the world to the not-so-subtle sweethearts that would go on to become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. They were cast as love interests in the series in 1998 when Kunis was a mere 14 years old. Kutcher was 19 years old at the time.
As if this age gap weren't already concerning, a resurfaced interview has disturbed fans even more. In the clip, Kutcher and Kunis revealed that their co-star Danny Masterson made a bet that went a little too far. It all started when a kissing scene arose on "That 70s Show." "They were like, 'You guys are going to be making out in this scene.' And I'm thinking wait, this is slightly illegal," Kutcher recalled on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 2002.
Kunis then went on to explain that Masterson bet Kutcher $10 if he French kissed her, even though she was obviously underage at the time. The clip made its rounds on the internet shortly after Masterson's rape conviction in September 2023. This case was heightened due to Kunis and Kutcher's letters of support for their ex-castmate ahead of his sentencing.
Mila Kunis says she was scared for her life ahead of the kiss
In 2022, Mila Kunis confirmed rumors that she had lied about her age to land her role on "That 70s Show" (per Variety). This made her the youngest cast member in the series, coincidentally portraying a character with the most on-screen kisses. Despite her apparent age difference, Kunis was the subject of an on-set bet that has aged poorly. The "Luckiest Girl Alive" actor revealed that co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson made the bet during their first week of filming.
"So, I had never kissed a guy. I was a 14-year-old little girl and I was extremely scared for my life," she told host Rosie O'Donnell. "And he was very nice about it ... Then Danny goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her.'" Kutcher quickly rebutted and claimed that kissing with tongue was acceptable seeing as they played a couple. "Depends on the kind of actor you are," O'Donnell quipped in response.
This interview was circulated on X, formerly Twitter, alongside other clips of Kutcher making suggestive comments about underage girls. In another video, the "Punkd" host disturbingly suggested that men were waiting for teens Hilary Duff and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to turn 18. This has also led fans to claim that Kutcher groomed Kunis for their romantic relationship. The two got married in 2015, after Kutcher's divorce from actor Demi Moore.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are under scrutiny for supporting Danny Masterson
"That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was first arrested in 2020 concerning three rape allegations from various women. In September 2023, he was found guilty of two counts of rape and slammed with a hefty sentence of 30 years to life in prison (via Us Weekly). As is common in criminal cases, close friends and family members are invited to write a testament of character for defendants ahead of sentencing. Several of Masterson's "That 70s Show" costars wrote letters to the judge, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwoord Smith (per MSNBC).
"As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me," Kutcher's letter read (per Entertainment Weekly). "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself." In her letter, Kunis shared similar sentiments about Masterson's character.
The high-profile couple's support of Masterson came as extreme irony to fans, seeing as Kutcher is a co-founder of Thorn — an organization that combats child sexual abuse. The high-profile couple was met instantly with public backlash. In the days following, Kutcher and Kunis posted an apology video on Instagram. "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis said. Following this controversy, Kutcher also stepped down from his role as chairman of Thorn's board.