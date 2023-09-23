Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Are Growing Up To Be Her Twins

When Jodie Sweetin was still a kid, she joined the cast of "Full House" and became a household name. She has come a long way since her time on the show, and nowadays, she's the proud mom of two children, daughters Beatrix and Zoie. In true Tannerito style, Sweetin has a close bond with her kids. "We have fun together," Sweetin shared with Today in 2023. "They trust me. We have a really open relationship. I'm really grateful for that."

Unlike their mom, neither Beatrix nor Zoie got a start in Hollywood at an early age. However, if either daughter decided she did want a life in the spotlight, Sweetin would offer all the support. And if her girls ultimately never get into show business? Sweetin would be on board with that, too. "Just because this is what mom does, does not mean you have to follow in my footsteps," she said in Forbes in 2019. "It does not mean that somehow you have to do this because it's what I do; it's what I'm known for. You find your thing and whatever makes you happy — and I'll support you in that." How not rude.