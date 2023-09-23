Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Are Growing Up To Be Her Twins
When Jodie Sweetin was still a kid, she joined the cast of "Full House" and became a household name. She has come a long way since her time on the show, and nowadays, she's the proud mom of two children, daughters Beatrix and Zoie. In true Tannerito style, Sweetin has a close bond with her kids. "We have fun together," Sweetin shared with Today in 2023. "They trust me. We have a really open relationship. I'm really grateful for that."
Unlike their mom, neither Beatrix nor Zoie got a start in Hollywood at an early age. However, if either daughter decided she did want a life in the spotlight, Sweetin would offer all the support. And if her girls ultimately never get into show business? Sweetin would be on board with that, too. "Just because this is what mom does, does not mean you have to follow in my footsteps," she said in Forbes in 2019. "It does not mean that somehow you have to do this because it's what I do; it's what I'm known for. You find your thing and whatever makes you happy — and I'll support you in that." How not rude.
Jodie Sweetin first became a mom in 2008
Jodie Sweetin's firstborn is Zoie Laurel Mae Herpin, whose father is Cody Herpin. Herpin was Sweetin's second husband. The star's youngest daughter is Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle, whose father is Sweetin's third former husband, Martin Coyle.
After Zoie arrived in 2008, People reported that Sweetin was in labor for 40 hours before undergoing an emergency C-section. Shortly before her first daughter was born, Sweetin opened up about how excited she was about motherhood. "There is a life waiting to be lived in me that I can't possibly imagine ... How blessed are we as women to have this gift?!" she wrote in a 2008 blog post (via People). "It is a power I never dreamed I would feel."
When Beatrix was born in 2010, her parents expressed their family's joy in a statement to People. "We're already madly in love with Beatrix and are so grateful for the support from our family and friends," they said. "And we can't wait for her big sister Zoie to meet her."
Jodie Sweetin is always real with her kids
Jodie Sweetin has made a point of letting her daughters know that it's okay to make mistakes — and she's done so by leading by example. "One thing I have always done with my girls is admit that I'm not perfect and that I don't always have all the answers and that I'm just trying to do my best," Sweetin told Today in 2023.
On that same note, Sweetin gives herself grace when it comes to being a mom. "I never had the idea that I was gonna be a perfect parent," she said in Forbes in 2019. "Whether you're on a TV show, or you're a stay-at-home mom, or whatever it is that you might be doing — we all screw it up in one way or another."
Sweetin also makes a point of teaching them not to get swept up in what they might see on Instagram or TikTok. "I have honest conversations with them about what social media really is — that it's not real. ... It's edited," she told Today in 2019. In the aforementioned chat with Forbes, she acknowledged that it's tempting to compare yourself to other parents who post glossy content on social media, but it's always important to remember, as she put it, "the total diaper explosion that happened right after you got that lovely family photo."
Her eldest wanted to be on her podcast
There are some kids of celebrities who want nothing to do with the entertainment industry and prefer to stay out of the public eye as much as possible. Jodie Sweetin's eldest daughter, on the other hand, has expressed interest in at least one of her famous mom's gigs. In 2019, Sweetin launched a parenting podcast with her pal Celia Behar called "Never Thought I'd Say This," and evidently, Zoie was more than on board with the idea. "[O]ur older daughters actually wanna come do an episode of the podcast with us, which we are very excited about and definitely want to do," Sweetin told Forbes.
While gabbing about the ups and downs that come with being a parent can certainly make for hilarious content, Sweetin and Behar never want it to be at their kids' expense. "We are careful to not throw our kids under the bus—we throw ourselves under the bus all the time, we're like, 'Oh, listen to this crap-tastic parenting' that I did,'" Sweetin said. No wonder her daughter's fan.
Jodie Sweetin has struggled with being a parent in the social media age
Jodie Sweetin loves to talk about her kids on her podcast, and she does not shy away from posting about them on social media. When Beatrix turned 13 in 2023, for example, Sweetin posted a bunch of throwback pics of her youngest on Instagram. "Looking back through all these pics from when she was little until now... always the silly face, the animal lover, the cuddly one... proud is too small a word," she wrote. In 2021, Sweetin and Zoie recorded their own version of the Linda and Heather theme song trend for TikTok. And in August 2023, the "Full House" star shared some snaps from their family's recent trip to Jamaica. The list goes on.
Sweetin does use social media, but she's also apprehensive about letting her daughters do the same. "My kids don't have social media, but it's still something that is ever-present in their lives," she told Forbes in 2019. "I'm really instilling in them the fact that social media is not real life. ...We get bombarded now with so much constant feedback of what we should be doing, what we should look like — you know, whatever it is — that it's really hard growing up in this age."
That same year, Sweetin dished to Today that her eldest, Zoie, did get an Instagram account. Naturally, Sweetin keeps tabs on her daughter's IG. "I have no patience for any sort of cyberbullying," she said.
Jodie Sweetin admires her kids' 'sense of self'
Jodie Sweetin's daughters may look a lot like her, but she does not want them to ever feel like they have to be exactly like her. Instead, she makes an effort to raise her kids in an environment where they can be their own person, make their own choices, and follow their own dreams. "People want to raise mini versions of themselves. I just try and remember, 'This is your own journey, and I'm just here to help,'" she told Today in 2023. "I'm just here to allow them to figure out life on their own and be kind of the bumper rails for it."
On an episode of the "Allison Interviews" podcast, Sweetin touched on how much it means to her to see her kids be themselves and be confident in who they are. "They have a very good sense of self," she said. "I learn that from them all the time. They just express themselves in their clothes, in their rooms, whatever it is, because that's what they like, and I admire them for that."
Jodie Sweetin's firstborn is passionate about sports
Jodie Sweetin's daughter Zoie got a taste of what it's like to be an actor when she landed a small role in "Fuller House," but it's not her main focus (at least, not yet). "My older daughter is very much into sports and soccer, and she's really talented at that, so that's kind of her passion," Sweetin told Forbes.
This is not the first time the "Hollywood Darlings" actor has mentioned Zoie's love of sports. In an Instagram post from 2018, she shared a selfie of herself and Zoie, who was wearing a youth soccer jersey. "Starting the day off with my little soccer star and the first game of the season!!" she wrote. And soccer isn't the only sport that's piqued Sweetin's family's interest.
In 2021, the "Full House" alum shared a photo of herself, her then-boyfriend (now husband) Mescal Wasilewski, and her daughters in the stadium to watch a Los Angeles Dodgers game. "We were busy cheering, stuffing our faces with #dodgerdogs, churros, and peanuts, even doing the wave," she wrote of their fun family night. Sounds like a home run.
They're not affected by their mom's star status
You may think Jodie Sweetin's kids enjoy boasting rights thanks to their mom's time on "Full House." After all, it's not only an incredibly popular series to this day, but it spawned a hit spinoff show, "Fuller House," years later. Alas, the girls are relatively unfazed by their mom's legacy as a sitcom star. "They don't really care," Sweetin told Today of her return to the "Full House" universe. "I mean, they've watched it before, they used to come to tapings, but at the end of the day, it's mom. They're not really that impressed."
Even though they may not be that impressed, that does not mean Sweetin's daughters are above channeling their inner Stephanie Tanner — whether they mean to or not. "I think Steph was a kid with a lot of sass and a lot of personality, and my two girls definitely have that in spades," she told Forbes in 2019. Oh, Mylant-awww.
Jodie Sweetin is 'really open' with her daughters
Jodie Sweetin has been candid about her struggles with crystal meth addiction in interviews and in her memoir, "UnSweetined." Given everything she's said about the honest and supportive relationship she has with her daughters, it perhaps comes as little surprise that she's been open with both girls about her history of substance misuse.
"My kids know that I'm sober," she told Today in 2019. "They know that I don't drink. And they know ... that I used to a lot, and I don't want to anymore because I don't do it well." Her ability to have grown-up conversations with her children has fostered an environment of openness and honesty. "I'm really open with my kids, whether it be about drugs and alcohol, whether it be about sex, social media — whatever it is, they're smart," she added. Even before her daughters were born, the star knew what she wanted for them. "I had to learn to just be comfortable in my own skin. So I hope she'll learn that a little bit sooner," she said while pregnant with Zoie (via People).
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Her youngest may be interested in becoming an actor
When the subject of her kids and acting came up in a 2019 chat with Forbes, Jodie Sweetin shared that Beatrix had shown an interest in the performing arts. "My younger one loves performing and singing and doing all that kind of stuff," she said. "We've put her in some after-school drama classes and things like that. If she wants to do it professionally, I would totally support them in that. But I don't know if that'll happen now."
Sweetin knows the grit and determination needed to make it as a child star. "This is a business where you have to be willing to give everything," Sweetin told Today. "If that's not something that your kid wants to do because they don't love it enough, don't push them into doing it because they'll resent it." She has likely shared the same advice with her daughter, who will have no illusions about going into the business if she does decide to do so.
If the acting thing doesn't work out for Beatrix, a life in the spotlight may still be waiting for her. "Bea pretends that she has her own YouTube channel," Sweetin told People in a 2016 interview. "I'll hear her in there with her phone, and she's like, 'And now today, on Beatrix's YouTube channel!' I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"
Her daughters 'stand up for themselves'
Jodie Sweetin is proud of both of her daughters for listening to their instincts and knowing that they can put their foot down when the occasion calls for it. "I didn't get those skills until I was in my 30s. I'm just so proud of how they stand up for themselves and say, 'This is who I am, and this is what I like,'" Sweetin said on the "Allison Interviews" podcast in 2021. "My girls have good boundaries; they stand up for themselves and speak their minds."
Sweetin added how this is especially true for her eldest child, Zoie, and how she had always let others know when she did not want to do something. The actor encourages this behavior because she sees how truly valuable it is. "My daughters have very firm boundaries, and they are so wonderfully expressive in who they are. I give them the freedom to be that," she said. A brilliant way to raise young people, right?
Jodie Sweetin doesn't always give in to her daughters
Jodie Sweetin has embraced motherhood, even if it's not always sunshine and rainbows. Naturally, her podcast keeps it real about the ups and downs of parenting. "We also talk about how much fun our kids [are], and how much we love being moms, but that this sh** is hard," she told Forbes.
As previously noted, Sweetin is raising her two girls to be well-rounded and respectful individuals, and she's said time and time again that she has established an open and honest mother-daughter dynamic. However, that's not to say it's always smooth sailing in her household. "Look, there are plenty of times I've had to yell at my kids in the grocery store," she said on a 2021 episode of the "Allison Interviews" podcast. "I know someone is recognizing me or is watching me, and I'm thinking, 'Look, my kids are being bad, and Stephanie Tanner had to yell at her kids in the grocery store. I'm sorry.'"
How celebrities choose to parent their children can be a controversial topic, especially when it comes to subjects like discipline. Sweetin dug into the topic on a 2019 episode of her podcast "Never Thought I'd Say This." "We had so much fun talking about disciplining our kids, how we're not supposed to use the word 'discipline,' how we don't give a crap about not using the word 'discipline,'" she said of the episode on Instagram.
Jodie Sweetin's girls were 'excited' for her wedding
Before Jodie Sweetin married her current husband, Mescal Wasilewski, she was married to Shaun Holguin, then Cody Herpin, and then Morty Coyle. The wedding between Sweetin and Wasilewski took place in July 2022, and Beatrix and Zoie were given special roles as bridesmaids.
"They're so excited to stand up there with me," Sweetin told People in 2022. "They're getting nails done and all this stuff, and they just are so happy to see me happy, and they love this little unit that we have. So, they've been very much a part of it." She also shared how the girls had been involved in helping her pick out her dress and had given toasts. During the ceremony, there was also a moment when Sweetin gave each of her daughters a Circle of Gratitude necklace.
The celebration was an important time in Sweetin's life, but it was also memorable for her girls, who gained a new stepdad. Sweetin and Wasilewski had dated for five years (their relationship began in 2017), so he was a familiar figure in Beatrix and Zoie's lives. And Sweetin has nothing but praise for the new man in their life. "He steps up and steps in for them all the time. The driving them back and forth, whether it's soccer games or these plays ... He really has jumped in, and he listens to them, and they laugh with him," she told People.
Yes, Jodie Sweetin's daughters look like their mom
Now that Jodie Sweetin's daughters are both in their teens, fans have noticed how much they look like their famous mom. And whenever Sweetin posts photos of her girls on social media, the comment section floods with mentions of how similar they are. For example, when Zoie turned 15 in 2023, Sweetin shared several photos of the festivities on Instagram, including a selfie of herself and Zoie. "She's your twin. So beautiful," podcaster Molly McAleer wrote — and she was not the only one who felt that way.
When Sweetin posted on Instagram for Beatrix's 13th birthday that same year, fans once again chimed in about how much they look alike. "Omg Jodie! She's your little twin! Happy bday Bea!!!" wrote video creator Kelly Rizzo. "Legit thought this first picture was a throwback of YOU! Happy birthday gorgeous bea!" added Christine Lankin. And the list goes on.
No matter how tall they get or what color they dye their hair, Sweetin sees the resemblance, too. "[B]oth of my girls have my smile and all that," she told Today.