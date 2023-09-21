Melania Trump Breaks Her Social Media Silence (But Not To Support Donald)

Former president Donald Trump has been busy over the past few months with court appearances in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington D.C., where he pled not guilty to all the charges in four indictments. In the midst of his legal troubles, he's been running for president for a third time, making campaign stops across the country. But whether it's in court or on the campaign trail, his wife has been nowhere to be seen.

Melania Trump's campaign trail absence has raised flags — literally. During Donald's visit to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game, an airplane flew over the stadium with a banner on it that read "Where's Melania?" Donald has explained Melania's eyebrow-raising campaign absences, saying it's his decision to keep her away from the campaign.

It's not just that Melania hasn't been making public appearances with her husband; she's also been keeping quiet about what he's been going through, not posting on social media or issuing any statements. This is leaving people to speculate how she feels about all the political and legal drama that her husband's caught up in. But her most recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, might show what she's focusing on instead — her latest collection of American-themed Christmas ornaments that come with an NFT version.