Melania Trump Breaks Her Social Media Silence (But Not To Support Donald)
Former president Donald Trump has been busy over the past few months with court appearances in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington D.C., where he pled not guilty to all the charges in four indictments. In the midst of his legal troubles, he's been running for president for a third time, making campaign stops across the country. But whether it's in court or on the campaign trail, his wife has been nowhere to be seen.
Melania Trump's campaign trail absence has raised flags — literally. During Donald's visit to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game, an airplane flew over the stadium with a banner on it that read "Where's Melania?" Donald has explained Melania's eyebrow-raising campaign absences, saying it's his decision to keep her away from the campaign.
It's not just that Melania hasn't been making public appearances with her husband; she's also been keeping quiet about what he's been going through, not posting on social media or issuing any statements. This is leaving people to speculate how she feels about all the political and legal drama that her husband's caught up in. But her most recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, might show what she's focusing on instead — her latest collection of American-themed Christmas ornaments that come with an NFT version.
Melania Trump is selling NFT versions of her Christmas ornaments
Melania Trump posted in September 2023 about the six new Christmas ornaments that have her signature on them and are being sold through USA Memorabilia: "This year, I found myself looking to my love for our great nation for inspiration. May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season." In keeping with Melania's interest in NFTs, each of the $35 brass and enamel ornaments comes with a matching digital file.
Melania has really gotten into the world of NFTs over the past year or so. It started with NFTs of a watercolor picture of Melania's eyes, selling for $150 in December 2021. That was shortly followed by her Head of State Collection auction in January 2022 that included an actual hat that she wore as First Lady as well as a watercolor painting of her in the hat and an NFT of the watercolor — the auction was won, according to Artnet, by Melania herself. Or if not purchased by Melania, then by whoever set up the auction.
All her NFTs can now be found for sale on the USA Memorabilia website, and she seems to have pivoted away from watercolors of herself and to 3D animation. The Christmas ornaments seem to be the only physical things on offer; the rest are digital assets. Spending $75 will get you an Apollo 11 anniversary digital collectible and for $50, you can get a National Parks-themed NFT.