Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 9/25: Chloe Faces A Big Choice
The month of September might be coming to a close, but brand-new problems are popping up all over Salem (and beyond) for the characters on "Days of Our Lives." As always, the soap's got the drama, and this week will not disappoint. Viewers will see fan-favorite characters grapple with big decisions, the mystery surrounding Victor's will and trip to Greece unfold, and Sloan spirals as her relationship with Eric takes a turn.
In the upcoming week, fans can expect to see Chloe and Philip's relationship progress, Rex and Sarah prepare for their wedding, and the fallout from discovering why Victor destroyed his previous will. Currently, the most significant stories revolve around Sarah's secrets from Xander, Sloan and Eric's fast-moving relationship, and Harris and Ava's search for Susan Banks in London.
Here's what's happening on "Days of Our Lives" the week of September 25, 2023.
Tensions heighten between Xander and Sarah
Things heat up between Xander and Sarah on Monday, September 25, as tensions rise prior to Sarah's wedding to Rex. Over the last couple of weeks, fans have seen Sarah struggle with her dilemma about whether or not to tell Xander that her newborn daughter, Victoria, is his child. After giving birth, Sarah was more determined than ever that she should keep it a secret. However, old habits die hard, and it's clear that Xander and Sarah are not completely over each other. As Sarah plans to marry Rex, will Xander be able to let her go?
Chloe has a big decision to make
On Tuesday, September 26, Chloe grapples with a big decision. She was thrown into a state of shock when Philip returned to Salem a few weeks ago and confessed to framing Brady for his supposed death. Even though Chloe is now engaged to Xander, hearing that Philip still has feelings for her is sure to give her something to think about. Fans can expect to see Chloe try to decide which man she wants to be with: her first love or her new flame.
Rafe and Jada track down Ava and Harris
The hunt for Ava and Harris continues on Wednesday, September 27, as Rafe and Jada track them down in London. Ava and Harris have escaped Bayview and traveled abroad to find Susan Banks, whom Ava has recently discovered is alive. If they find her, Ava will be cleared for Susan's supposed death. But that's only if Rafe and Jada don't find Ava before she can find Susan. If they do, will Rafe and Jada believe Ava and help her look for Susan, or will they haul her and Harris back to Salem before the search is complete?
Wendy is stunned by Tripp's actions
On Wednesday, September 27, Wendy gets an unwelcome surprise when it comes to her new love interest, Tripp. Since Tripp's mom, Ava, is now on the run, he is willing to help her and Harris fake passports so they can get to London to find Susan Banks; Wendy was on board at first, even helping him fake the papers. But loyalty only goes so far, and if Tripp lies to the police about where Ava is headed, that might just be the last straw for Wendy. There might be trouble in paradise for one of Salem's newest couples.
Melinda tries to save her job
Melinda makes an effort to save her job on Thursday, September 28. She's found herself in some sticky situations over the last few months, like trying to trap Li Shin into a confession of his crimes — and subsequently sleeping with him — and using Sloan's secrets to blackmail her into helping with the case. If someone discovered her questionable behavior, that would be grounds for being fired. Melinda will try to keep her job, but it seems as if the cunning D.A. has dug herself into a hole with no way out.
Marlena shares her opinion of Eric's new living arrangement
On Friday, September 29, Marlena discusses Eric's new living arrangement with him. Since he moved in with Sloan, his family is sure to have reservations about this new development in their relationship. It's no secret that Marlena and Roman have had doubts about Eric getting engaged to Sloan, and the fast pace of their relationship gave them cause for concern. When Eric shares this news with his mother? Will she grin and bear it to support her son, or will Marlena voice her concerns and caution Eric against his new love?