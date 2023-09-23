Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 9/25: Chloe Faces A Big Choice

The month of September might be coming to a close, but brand-new problems are popping up all over Salem (and beyond) for the characters on "Days of Our Lives." As always, the soap's got the drama, and this week will not disappoint. Viewers will see fan-favorite characters grapple with big decisions, the mystery surrounding Victor's will and trip to Greece unfold, and Sloan spirals as her relationship with Eric takes a turn.

In the upcoming week, fans can expect to see Chloe and Philip's relationship progress, Rex and Sarah prepare for their wedding, and the fallout from discovering why Victor destroyed his previous will. Currently, the most significant stories revolve around Sarah's secrets from Xander, Sloan and Eric's fast-moving relationship, and Harris and Ava's search for Susan Banks in London.

Here's what's happening on "Days of Our Lives" the week of September 25, 2023.