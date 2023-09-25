The Adorable Moment Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Fell In Love
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have insanely glamorous lives, but the story of when they fell in love is simple and sweet. In 2021, as a guest on the "SmartLess" podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Reynolds talked about his early relationship with Lively. Bateman asked when Lively entered Reynolds' life, calling her an angel and sparking a bickering match with Arnett, who quipped, "Just say 'When did you meet Blake?' like a normal f****** person."
Reynolds explained that he met Lively while working on "Green Lantern" and that they were friends at the time. "And then," Reynolds continued, "about a year-and-a-half later, we actually went out on a double date, but we were dating separate people." Sometime after that, when both Lively and Reynolds had to travel to Boston, they took the same train ride.
"It happened on a train," Bateman mused. Reynolds joked, "You know, I was just begging her to sleep with me." They fell for each other quickly, and Reynolds said, "A week later, I was like, 'We should buy a house together.'" The podcast hosts laughed, and Reynolds added, "No, and we did." Reynolds also has a distinct dance-related memory of when he knew Lively was the one.
Reynolds and Lively shared a romantic dance at an unusual place
Ryan Reynolds spoke with GQ in 2016, and the interviewer asked when Reynolds "knew it was going to happen with Blake [Lively]?" Reynolds started with a quip, as per usual: "Probably after the sex." before adding, "No, we were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that's open really late, and this song came on, and I was just like, 'Want to dance?'"
Reynolds said there was no one else in the restaurant at the time and added, "And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, 'Oh, I think I just crossed a line.' And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don't really need to go into what happened after that." Reynolds refused to tell the interviewer the name of the song he and Lively danced to, keeping that a secret for themselves.
Reynolds and Lively got married about two years after they met working on "Green Lantern" and have been open about how a strong foundation of friendship is vital to their relationship.
Friendship is a big part of Reynolds and Lively's romantic relationship
Blake Lively has shared her own perspective on her relationship with Ryan Reynolds. In an interview with Marie Claire in 2016, she said, "I knew [Ryan] would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him."
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Reynolds echoed Lively's sentiments about friendship. "Falling in love is great," he said, "but do you like each other? ... We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that."
Not only are Reynolds and Lively a power couple who are also best friends, but they've also started their own family. Reynolds and Lively named their first daughter James, and as of 2023, they've had three more children: two more daughters, Inez and Betty, and a fourth child whose name and gender they have not revealed.