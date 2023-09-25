The Adorable Moment Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Fell In Love

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have insanely glamorous lives, but the story of when they fell in love is simple and sweet. In 2021, as a guest on the "SmartLess" podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Reynolds talked about his early relationship with Lively. Bateman asked when Lively entered Reynolds' life, calling her an angel and sparking a bickering match with Arnett, who quipped, "Just say 'When did you meet Blake?' like a normal f****** person."

Reynolds explained that he met Lively while working on "Green Lantern" and that they were friends at the time. "And then," Reynolds continued, "about a year-and-a-half later, we actually went out on a double date, but we were dating separate people." Sometime after that, when both Lively and Reynolds had to travel to Boston, they took the same train ride.

"It happened on a train," Bateman mused. Reynolds joked, "You know, I was just begging her to sleep with me." They fell for each other quickly, and Reynolds said, "A week later, I was like, 'We should buy a house together.'" The podcast hosts laughed, and Reynolds added, "No, and we did." Reynolds also has a distinct dance-related memory of when he knew Lively was the one.