What You Never Knew About Judge Jeanine Pirro

Of all the news network hosts who have called Fox News home, few have the cadence, powerful persona, and attention-grabbing personality embodied by Judge Jeanine Pirro. The former host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" and current co-host of "The Five," Pirro is known for her trademark on-air approach – bold and unapologetic, all with a signature speech pattern that reels the viewer in.

Though she's been on the air for decades, Pirro really came into her own when Donald Trump came onto the scene, as she became one of his most avid supporters and choice interviewer. With the former president urging his supporters to tune into her show, Pirro became more influential than ever, serving as a case study for just how impactful the politician's words were on cable news.

However, Pirro wasn't always a television personality. Her path to fame was full of unexpected experiences and passion projects — all of which paint a much fuller picture of just who Pirro is.