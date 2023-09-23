The Members Of Destiny's Child: Then Vs. Now
Destiny's Child burst onto the music scene with a debut album in 1998. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson were the original four members of the group when they landed their first hit with "No, No, No". Despite the market being filled with other girl groups at the time, such as TLC, Destiny's Child carved their own lane with their own signature style. Their lyrics for songs like "Bills, Bills, Bills" were sassy and catchy, and they quickly gained a loyal female fanbase for their empowering lyrics.
Despite being 17 when they released their debut album, the members were only 9 years old when they formed the group (previously known as Girls Tyme). As children, they spent endless hours rehearsing together to perfect their stage presence and vocals. Under the management of Beyoncé's father Mathew, the group saw much success over the years but they weren't able to avoid controversy during their run. The group went through many high-profile scandals during their reign. Their ever-changing lineup, lawsuits, and allegations of favoritism took over headlines.
However, the original four members and the two replacements have each made a name for themselves after leaving the group. The members of Destiny's Child may now be "Independent Women" but we're all still curious about their time together. Let's take a dive into their journey and where they are now.
Latavia fell into a depression after being replaced
LaTavia Roberson was one of the founding members of Destiny's Child. At the age of 9, she was placed in the group originally called Girls Tyme. Long before they landed their record deal, Roberson and the girls performed on "Star Search" together. By the late '90s, the girls had rebranded as Destiny's Child. Despite achieving massive success with her childhood friends, Roberson was unhappy. Tension formed between Roberson and the group's manager Mathew Knowles. It all started when Roberson and LeToya Luckett attempted to fire Knowles as her manager due to allegations of financial mismanagement. According to Roberson, she was essentially fired from the group in retaliation, per MTV.
The remaining members and Knowles claimed that Roberson and Luckett were not fired, but simply quit the group — a claim that Roberson still denies. "I didn't quit the group," she told Dazed Digital in 2018. "I was a part of one of the biggest girl groups in history – who would leave Destiny's Child?" Following the dismissal, Roberson went through many personal struggles. "Well, since I was dismissed from Destiny's Child, I went into a place of depression from childhood — being molested by my stepfather, dealing with substance abuse, and stuff like that," she told Billboard.
Roberson attempted to quickly bounce back after the firing. In 2001, she announced that she was in another girl group named Anjel with fellow DC ex-member LeToya Luckett, but the group eventually split.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
LaTavia Roberson has entered the world of sports
LaTavia Roberson may have dreamed of a music career since she was a kid, but in her life post-Destiny's Child, she has chosen a new path. In 2018, she teamed up with her business partner Alfred Adams to venture out into sports management. As PR Newswire reported, the two launched Roberson Sports Management in hopes of representing talented boxers. Outside of managing their careers, she also launched Slug Fest Magazine to help promote the sport.
With this business venture, Roberson aimed to not only help build the athletes' brands but to ensure they receive the right amount of money during their careers — something she felt she wasn't able to do in Destiny's Child. "I know how it feels to be ill-managed. At the end of the day, I want to make sure the fighters we sign get the most out of this management company," Roberson explained to Ringside Report.
Outside of building a sports empire, Roberson is ready to tell the world her life story and spill the beans about Destiny's Child. In February 2023, she released a teaser for a documentary titled, "LaTavia, The Reintroduction: I AM Who SHE Is". In the 44-second trailer, the former Destiny's Child star tearfully recalled a time when her life spiraled out of control. In an Instagram post promoting the docuseries, Roberson told fans she's ready to "bare it ALL." As of writing, a release date has not yet been revealed.
LeToya Luckett was homeless after Destiny's Child
Along with LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett was another founding member of Destiny's Child who was reportedly fired from the group in 1999 following a dispute with Mathew Knowles. Luckett and Roberson filed a joint lawsuit against Knowles and Destiny's Child for breach of contract and defamation. This lawsuit was settled out of court in 2002, per Rolling Stone. For Luckett, life after Destiny's Child wasn't easy. She went from being in a top-selling girl group to being at home watching new members lip sync along to her vocals in the "Say My Name" video.
In a 2020 Instagram Live, Luckett revealed the struggles she faced after being kicked out of the group. Luckett revealed that she began to doubt her own singing abilities and contemplated leaving the music industry. She credited her relationship with God for keeping her inspired to make music again and pursue acting. "During my journey, I was staying in people's houses. I've never told people this before, I slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album," said Luckett. "Not a lot of nights, but a few." The singer tearfully shared with fans that, at one point, she was surviving on water and microwaveable noodles.
Soon all of Luckett's struggles paid off. She released her debut solo album in 2006 and it included the hit single "Torn." It went #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
LeToya has found success as an actress
Outside of music, LeToya Luckett has found great success as a respected actor. She landed her first starring role in a film titled "Preacher's Kid." She has kept her acting career going by snagging recurring roles in shows like "Greenleaf" and "Power Book III: Raising Kanan". She also starred in the BET+ rom-com "A Miracle Before Christmas." Luckett has snagged these versatile roles with one dream project in mind. The actor told The Huffington Post that she hopes to one day act alongside Angela Bassett. Luckett also hopes to star in an action film and has dreams of hosting her own talk show.
Luckett has never been shy about sharing her personal life with her fans. She previously starred in the VH1 reality show, "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle." In 2023, she released her own YouTube series titled "Leave It To LeToya," in which she bared it all. In the series, she not only opens up about her divorce, but she speaks openly with her father about their estranged relationship. Luckett told The Huffington Post that she's hoping to release a second season.
With her extensive acting career, Luckett is more than happy about where her career has ended up after Destiny's Child. "I feel like I'm in a place in my life, in my career, where people [aren't saying], 'The former member of Destiny's Child' ... and that's because of my present work," the actor told Page Six in 2022.
Farrah Franklin's departure from Destiny's Child was public
Farrah Franklin's time in Destiny's Child was a wild few months, to say the least. Franklin was first hired by the group as an extra in the "Bills, Bills, Bills" music video in 1999. After LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett were fired from the group, manager Mathew Knowles brought Franklin in as a replacement. She was first introduced to fans in the "Say My Name" music video but she would quickly be replaced in the group before fans had a chance to learn her name. Five months later, the group's lead vocalist, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, announced that Franklin was gone.
"We have to say that Farrah was not kicked out of Destiny's Child," Beyoncé told the "TRL" crowd in 2000 (via MTV). She went on to explain that Franklin skipped out on multiple gigs during a promotional tour. "So we all agreed that Farrah and Destiny's Child should part ways, and we wish her the best in the future. But it wasn't a management decision, it was a group decision," the singer continued. To make matters worse, Franklin's departure from the group was caught on camera for MTV's "Total Access 24/7."
In an interview with VladTV, the former member denied ever missing shows. She claimed that she simply quit the group after mistreatment by management, mentioning that Mathew was unsympathetic when she came down with the flu and needed to be hospitalized. After leaving Destiny's Child, Franklin was signed and dropped from two record labels.
Farrah Franklin has faced legal trouble
In recent years, Farrah Franklin has made headlines but it hasn't been for her music. The former Destiny's Child star had multiple run-ins with the police and was arrested in 2011, 2014, and 2016. According to TMZ, her 2011 arrest was for disorderly conduct. In 2014, she was once again arrested for the same reason after cops found her drunk in a stranger's front yard. It was reported that Franklin was visibly intoxicated when cops found her, but the singer told them she simply wanted to sleep in the woods. Following that wild night, the singer told fans on Twitter that she was "unbothered" by the reports. "Thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out to send me love and blessings during this messy time in my life. It's greatly appreciated," she tweeted (via Us Weekly). Her troubles didn't end there. In 2016, she was arrested for public intoxication and marijuana possession. Per Billboard, cops claimed the singer had bloodshot eyes.
Despite her legal troubles, Franklin returned to music in 2020. She released the single EP "Push Up on Me" with rapper Maino. In 2021, an old reality show pilot that Franklin shot with Kiely Williams surfaced online. After a small snippet of the two arguing went viral, the show was greenlit by BET. However, Franklin later backed out. She told a fan on Instagram that she had other plans (via TheJasmineBrand).
In 2022, the singer shared on Instagram that she was given her own day in Houston.
Michelle Williams faced blowback for her gospel album
Michelle Williams joined Destiny's Child along with Farrah Franklin in 2000. While Franklin didn't last in the group, Williams did. She became a much-loved member of the trio, also known as DC3. Her distinct vocals made the harmonies on their "Survivor" album smoother than ever. With Williams, the group's success hit new heights. However, the new and improved Destiny's Child shocked their fans when they announced a hiatus in late 2001. The group explained that they would each pursue solo records. Fans expected Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to be the first to drop a solo album, but it was Williams who ventured out first.
In 2002, the singer released her solo debut album, a gospel project titled "Heart to Yours." On the album, Williams ventured away from the signature R&B and pop sound of Destiny's Child. Fans of the group were intrigued by the new sound, but gospel fans were a bit skeptical. Williams faced criticism for singing gospel music after dressing "provocatively" in the group. Williams addressed the backlash in an interview with Gospel Today (via Cross Rhythms) and said that being in Destiny's Child didn't contradict her beliefs. "When I got in the group, my manager knew our style was sort of uncomfortable for me," she explained. "He knows that and he does try to abide by that. I'm still saved and there's nobody in this world who can judge me and tell me anything otherwise."
The following year, Williams performed on Broadway, replacing Toni Braxton in "Aida".
Michelle Williams has become a mental health advocate
After finding success with her solo gospel music, Michelle Williams continued to dominate that lane. Her last solo album was released in 2014 and titled "Journey to Freedom." It featured a surprise Destiny's Child reunion on the gospel anthem "Say Yes," which topped the gospel charts. Williams hasn't released an album since then, but she has still found a way to inspire fans.
In 2013, the singer spoke to The Huffington Post about seeking out therapy for her depression (via E! News). Since then, Williams has continued to advocate for mental health awareness. In 2018, she announced on Instagram that she was checking into a treatment facility. "For years, I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help ... I have recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals," she wrote. In an interview with CBC Radio's "Q with Tom Power," Williams revealed that she was forced to make the public statement after TMZ learned details of her stay.
Following her treatment, Williams began working on her memoir, "Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours." The memoir was released in 2021 alongside her "Checking In" podcast that discusses mental health. On her Instagram, she released a clip of her "checking in" with her Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Kelly Rowland.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Kelly Rowland found immediate success as a solo artist
When Destiny's Child announced their hiatus in 2001, Kelly Rowland had her eyes set on solo music and film roles. During the group's hiatus, the singer recorded and released her debut solo album "Simply Deep" in 2002, and scored a role in the classic horror film, "Freddy vs. Jason." Her debut solo album sold two million copies and she had the chart-topping duet "Dilemma," with rapper Nelly. The duet earned Rowland her first Grammy as a solo artist.
As exciting as it was to record her solo work, Rowland admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2003 that the process of making the album wasn't easy. "I definitely want to do it again, but I was rushed a little bit with the making of this record. The good thing is you live and learn, and for the next one I'm going to think of ways to make my music different from everything else that's out," she shared.
After her solo project was released, Rowland and the rest of the Destiny's Child trio returned to record their final studio album together. Returning to the group was exciting for Rowland because she discovered more about her talents while out on her own. "The dynamics are going to be awesome ... it's just going to take us to the next level. And I recently found out I have a higher register than what I've been singing. I didn't even know," Rowland said at the time.
Kelly Rowland solidified herself as a triple threat
Despite not releasing solo music as consistently as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland has found plenty of success on her own. Her last EP was released in 2021 under her own independent label KTR Records. The singer is also putting her years of experience in the music industry to good use. In March 2023, Audible announced that the Grammy Award winner would be serving as a judge in their new singing competition series. This wouldn't be Rowland's first rodeo as a judge on a singing competition show. While serving as a judge on 'X-Factor UK," the singer helped form the British girl group, Little Mix.
When she's not mentoring the next batch of rising music stars, Rowland has continued her career as an actress. In 2022, Rowland played Marsai Martin's mother in the film "Fantasy Football," which premiered on Paramount+. That same year, she co-authored a children's book titled, "Always with You, Always with Me." An excited Rowland celebrated the news of it becoming a New York Times best-seller on Instagram. In February 2023, it was announced that Rowland would be starring in a Netflix movie written and directed by Tyler Perry.
Despite years of racking up her own accomplishments, Rowland has faced constant comparisons to Beyoncé. "There was a whole decade if I'm being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room," she admitted to a contestant on "The Voice Australia".
Beyoncé considered going solo scary
When Beyoncé Knowles-Carter released her first solo song in 2002, it wasn't a shock to fans who recognized her star power from the start. In the early days of the group, Beyoncé was compared to Diana Ross, who was the breakout star of The Supremes. Despite it being the obvious next step for her music career, the singer was nervous to step out on her own. From the early days of Destiny's Child, a young Bey scoffed at the idea of leaving her group behind. "I couldn't imagine going solo," the singer told Much Music in 1998. "I don't think anybody [in the group] could."
Her feelings of apprehension remained before she recorded her debut solo album in 2002. While speaking with The Telegraph, the star expressed how working and doing interviews on her own made her feel nervous. "Not that David Letterman's a bad host, I mean – love him! It's just gonna be so scary on the couch on my own," she admitted.
Beyoncé later returned to the group but in 2005, the group announced their official split while on tour, per MTV. In a statement to their fans, the members mentioned wanting to leave the group on "a high note." By 2006, the star had two solo albums under her belt, and the risk paid off. "It's hard to leave a group when you love each other and there's nothing going wrong ... I took that risk and it was very scary," she told IGN.
Beyoncé is now Queen Bey
With a career spanning over 26 years, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has become one of the most influential artists of today. The Sun reported in 2023 that her "Renaissance World Tour" is the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history. The "Renaissance" album also helped her make history. After her 32nd win at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Knowles broke the record for most Grammy wins in history.
Outside of music, the singer has solidified herself as an entrepreneur. After the star and Adidas ended their partnership in 2023, Knowles quickly announced a new business venture. She announced on Instagram that she will soon be launching a hair care line inspired by her mother. "Having learned so much on my own hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy," she wrote. "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating." That same year Knowles began teasing another product for her loyal fans. In July 2023, she announced her first fragrance in almost a decade. According to her official site, the fragrance, created in France, will be dropping in November 2023.
The mom of three who has been married to Jay-Z for over 15 years is nowhere near retiring, but she is slowing down a bit to enjoy life. "I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy," the singer told British Vogue.