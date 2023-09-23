The Members Of Destiny's Child: Then Vs. Now

Destiny's Child burst onto the music scene with a debut album in 1998. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson were the original four members of the group when they landed their first hit with "No, No, No". Despite the market being filled with other girl groups at the time, such as TLC, Destiny's Child carved their own lane with their own signature style. Their lyrics for songs like "Bills, Bills, Bills" were sassy and catchy, and they quickly gained a loyal female fanbase for their empowering lyrics.

Despite being 17 when they released their debut album, the members were only 9 years old when they formed the group (previously known as Girls Tyme). As children, they spent endless hours rehearsing together to perfect their stage presence and vocals. Under the management of Beyoncé's father Mathew, the group saw much success over the years but they weren't able to avoid controversy during their run. The group went through many high-profile scandals during their reign. Their ever-changing lineup, lawsuits, and allegations of favoritism took over headlines.

However, the original four members and the two replacements have each made a name for themselves after leaving the group. The members of Destiny's Child may now be "Independent Women" but we're all still curious about their time together. Let's take a dive into their journey and where they are now.