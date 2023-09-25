Jensen Ackles' Sweetest Moments With His Daughter JJ

Jensen Ackles has come a long way from defeating demons and otherworldly creatures on "Supernatural." These days, the actor is more partial to slaying bedtime excuses and fighting off tantrums. A father of three, Ackles has his hands full between family life, co-owning a brewery, and staying involved in the "Supernatural" franchise. His character in the series, Dean Winchester, stole many hearts, even earning him People's "Sexiest TV Star" by popular vote two years in a row.

Despite his popularity during the show's fifteen seasons, Ackles only had eyes for one person — his wife, Danneel Harris Ackles, who has been his significant other since 2006. After they married in 2010, the couple decided to expand their family, adding daughter Justice Jay (or JJ) in 2013 and twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes in 2016.

Though Ackles shares a special bond with all his children, fans have really gotten to see how he grew as a dad and a person throughout the first decade of JJ's life — and it's resulted in some super sweet moments!