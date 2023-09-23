What The Cast Of All That Looks Like Today

For kids in the '90s, Nickelodeon was a tough channel to beat. Its slate of programming was made specifically for kids, and it was doing a better job of producing these shows than just about any other network available. Among its epic shows were "Doug," "Clarissa Explains It All," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and "All That."

"All That" was special. It had musical guests, a live studio audience, incredible sets, and hysterical scripts. It also spawned some generational talents that are still prominent figures in the entertainment industry today. "All That" was by no means the first sketch comedy show for kids, but it was among the best ever, following the successful format of repurposing the same characters for new skits, allowing its legions of fans to take ownership of their favorite characters and become familiar with the actors who played them. There haven't been many shows for children like "All That."

In 2019, the series was rebooted for a new crop of kids, and several of the old cast returned for at least a few episodes. But that's not all the former cast of "All That" has been up to. Check out what the cast of "All That" looks like today.