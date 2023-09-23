What The Cast Of All That Looks Like Today
For kids in the '90s, Nickelodeon was a tough channel to beat. Its slate of programming was made specifically for kids, and it was doing a better job of producing these shows than just about any other network available. Among its epic shows were "Doug," "Clarissa Explains It All," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and "All That."
"All That" was special. It had musical guests, a live studio audience, incredible sets, and hysterical scripts. It also spawned some generational talents that are still prominent figures in the entertainment industry today. "All That" was by no means the first sketch comedy show for kids, but it was among the best ever, following the successful format of repurposing the same characters for new skits, allowing its legions of fans to take ownership of their favorite characters and become familiar with the actors who played them. There haven't been many shows for children like "All That."
In 2019, the series was rebooted for a new crop of kids, and several of the old cast returned for at least a few episodes. But that's not all the former cast of "All That" has been up to. Check out what the cast of "All That" looks like today.
Kenan Thompson is an SNL icon
One of the most successful former "All That" cast members is Kenan Thompson. Thompson became known on the show for characters like Randy, a chocolate-obsessed chef, and Pierre Escargot, a man who gives French lessons from his bathtub. He became a veritable Nickelodeon icon when he starred on the "All That" spin-off "Kenan & Kel," and rounding out his teenage trifecta was his starring role in the 1997 film "Good Burger." But what took Thompson from teen comedy idol to bona fide comedy legend was his casting on "Saturday Night Live" in 2003. Thompson was an immediate fit for the show thanks to his years of working on "All That," which is essentially "SNL" for kids.
Fast-forward a couple of decades, and Thompson now has the distinct honor of being the longest-running cast member on "SNL." And his time on the show is not something Thompson takes for granted. As he told the LA Times, "The epicness of that show at any given moment is one of a kind. There's nothing more exhilarating than doing something live in the moment and it's going well and you know you're in full control of it. It's like, 'Wow, I'm at 30 Rock, making this whole room laugh, and possibly the globe.'" And as if his status weren't cemented enough, Thompson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, right next to "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels' star.
Kel Mitchell is still acting
Kel Mitchell was a prominent cast member on "All That," best known for characters like Repairman, an incompetent yet enthusiastic handyman; Coach Kreeton, an accident-prone gym teacher; and Clavis, an old man and friend of Mavis. Mitchell's most notable role, however, was Ed, an employee at Good Burger. Mitchell, along with Kenan Thompson, reprised his role for the "Good Burger" movie. "Good Burger" is still a fan-favorite today, so much so that Mitchell and Thompson signed on for a sequel, "Good Burger 2." "The writers really hit it where it was this spark. ... It's kind of like how 'I Love Lucy' is. ... You could turn 'I Love Lucy' on at any moment right now, watch any episode, and you still enjoy it. And even though it was done many, many years ago, you could watch that with your family and still crack up laughing," Mitchell said to ComingSoon.net of the film's legacy.
2023's "Good Burger 2" is by no means a return to acting for Mitchell. After "All That" and "Kenan & Kel" ended, he continued acting throughout the 2000s and 2010s, with "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "Rob Dyrdek's Wild Grinders," "Game Shakers," and the "All That" reboot among his most notable projects. Mitchell also excited fans in late 2022 when he appeared on "SNL" with Thompson and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer for a "Kenan & Kel" spoof sketch, "Kenan & Kelly."
Amanda Bynes is dealing with personal issues
The first television series Amanda Bynes ever appeared on was "All That." Perhaps her most notable sketch was "Ask Ashley," a recurring skit in which the titular character, played by Bynes, was asked for advice and angrily answered the questions. Bynes was on "All That" for a few years before getting her own sketch comedy program, "The Amanda Show." Bynes' memorable characters there included Moody of teen soap parody "Moody's Point"; Penelope, an Amanda-obsessed fan; and Courtney, an obnoxious young girl given to frequent grunting and nasal spray use.
Nickelodeon was just the start for Bynes. She went on to have an incredibly successful acting career, starring on the early aughts sitcom "What I Like About You" and in mid- to-late-aughts films like "She's the Man" and "Hairspray." However, "Easy A," which premiered in 2010, remains her most recent acting credit. Bynes took some time from acting to pursue a degree in fashion, which she earned in 2019, but she also spent much of her 2010s dealing with personal issues. Bynes got into legal trouble, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and battled addiction, all of which led to her being placed under the conservatorship of her parents. In 2022, upon Bynes' request, her conservatorship was terminated. However, in 2023, she returned to headlines after she was put on psychiatric hold after law enforcement found her naked in public.
Nick Cannon is a father
Nick Cannon is another former "All That" performer who went on to have a successful career. After playing a variety of characters on the show and even serving as a musical guest on it, Cannon starred in multiple films and continued pursuing his music career. Cannon took his career a step further in 2005 when he created the show "Wild 'N Out," an improv comedy show that's still on today. In 2018, the show aired a special episode in which Cannon invited his former "All That" co-stars to join him. "This is my childhood recreated right here on stage," Cannon said. "We got some comedic legends in the building. I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing right now if it wasn't for these people," he noted before welcoming Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server, and Kel Mitchell. Cannon was then surprised by a fourth cast member, Kenan Thompson.
Though Cannon has a fruitful career in entertainment, he's perhaps best known for his personal life, namely the fact that he has 12 children, two of which are notably with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones. Every day I just wake up excited as a father," Cannon told People.
Lori Beth Denberg hosted a podcast
Another "All That" icon is Lori Beth Denberg. Denberg gained name recognition while on the show, performing a recurring sketch — "Vital Information" — as herself. Denberg also became known for her crazy librarian character, Mrs. Hushbaum. Denberg is still best known for her role on "All That," and the show's legacy is a bit unbelievable to her. "We all liked the show. I liked what I was doing. I thought I was doing a good job and I'm getting to do what I love to do and thought it was funny and people liked it. But to think 30 years later, however long it's been, that I'd still be having these conversations about it — it's really great. And it's really super nice," Denberg said in an interview with The Ringer.
Denberg is still in the entertainment industry today. She joined the cast of "All That" for its reboot in the late 2010s and reprised her role as Connie Muldoon for 2023's "Good Burger 2." Denberg also hosted a podcast, "Bad Advice With Lori Beth Denberg," for about a year between 2021 and 2022, on which she and her co-host Clark Crozer "tackle[d] self-esteem, addiction, relationships, mental and physical health, and more with humor, love and that biting wit we all know and love."
Drake Bell has had legal issues
Though you may not remember him on the show, Drake Bell was a cast member of "All That." Bell is better known for his roles on "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh," but he was indeed part of the bygone sketch comedy show, albeit for just a few episodes. Bell has continued acting since his time on Nickelodeon came to a close, but aside from lending his voice to the "Ultimate Spider-Man" series, his acting career as an adult hasn't been quite as notable as it was when he was a teenager. Bell has, however, found some success as a musician, embarking on a tour of Mexico with his band in the fall of 2023.
Bell's music career isn't what's kept him so prominently in the media, though. The musician has weathered multiple legal issues, including pleading guilty to charges of child endangerment in 2021. "I responded to a fan whose age I didn't know yet [but] when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped. This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet and greets, all while I was unaware that this was the same person I was communicating with online, and that's what I plead guilty to," Bell said to USA Today. Two years later, Bell was the subject of a missing persons report but was found safe shortly thereafter.
Josh Server is still acting
Not every cast member of "All That" has been remembered as well as Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, but many fans certainly remember Josh Server. Server was an "All That" staple in its original run, and he returned for multiple episodes of its 2019 reboot. Server was known for his characters such as Detective Dan, Milk Man, and Walter the Earboy, as well as Fizz, an employee at Good Burger, who Server played in the original film and its 2023 sequel. "Guess who's back ... So excited to be returning as Fizz and for the fans to see what we cooked up," Server said on Instagram upon the news of his character's return.
Aside from a brief hiatus, Server has been steadily cast in professional acting roles since his "All That" days. The actor has been in films and on television shows, including 2016's "Good Girls Revolt," 2019's "The Haunting of Grady Farm," and 2023's "Cocaine Sisters." Server is still good friends with his former "All That" co-star Kenan Thompson, and Server spoke about their friendship and Thompson's career at Thompson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. "Kenan, I consider you more than a friend. At this point, we are family. We are brothers. I am so thankful for all these years of friendship that we've shared. The world is a happier, funnier, and better place because of those rare gifts you've shared with us all," Server said in his speech.
Lisa Foiles is in a band
Lisa Foiles had an impressive run on "All That" as an adolescent, gifting fans of the show with characters such as Kaffy from morning show parody "Sugar & Coffee," Spirit from the "Real World" (and "Munsters") parody "The Unreal World," and Kelly Osbourne from "The Osbournes" parody "Story Time With the Osbournes." Foiles was such a prominent member of the cast she was asked to return for the 2019 reboot.
Foiles made enough of an impact on the show's crew to also warrant a piece of "All That" history. As Foiles shared in an interview on "Off the Record With Dannie Rogers," she was given an "All That" cutout from the stage where musical guests performed. "[The cutout] was right in the center of the stage, and there were neon letters inside each one, so every single celebrity guest and musical guest that we've had has stood on that black circle with the logo on it," Foiles said of the piece of iconography that now hangs in her home.
Foiles is still working in the entertainment industry today. In addition to acting in the "All That" reboot, Foiles does voice-over work, hosts a podcast that started in 2023, and sings in the band Von Boldt, a group whose Instagram describes their music as "Horror Heavy Metal and Rock & Roll."
Chelsea Brummet is an artist
Chelsea Brummet became known on "All That" for characters like Polly Baboon, Bridgett, and Sharon Osbourne in the "American Idiot," "Bridgett's Slumber Party," and "Story Time With the Osbournes" sketches, respectively. A few years after "All That" ended, Brummet took a 10-year hiatus from television and film acting, but in 2022, she returned to the screen for a movie called "Drawn Into the Night." As Brummet says on her Instagram page, "I do art. I am a silly weirdo. I believe in fairytales. ... I love animals. ... Actress in some past life, and music is my other passion."
Brummet has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the end of "All That," though she did speak with RadarOnline when her former co-star Amanda Bynes was in the throes of some personal issues that were made very public. "Her persona ... it felt like you'd shake her hand and she'd barely touch your fingers. She was closed off to everyone. You'd ask her a question, and she'd give you a quick answer to end the conversation. It's like she didn't want you to know her," Brummet told the outlet. Brummet has not publicly shared any information about Bynes since that interview.
Jack De Sena is a father
Jack De Sena played Ozzy Osbourne in the "Story Time With the Osbournes" sketch and Slimon Bowel in "American Idiot," but "All That" fans might remember him best for playing Randy in the "Randy Quench: Volunteer Firefighter" sketches. Randy burst onto the scene to put out fires that were posing no threat, and he always said his catchphrase, "Here comes me!" While De Sena doesn't have the same name recognition as some of his former co-stars, he has maintained a stable acting career since "All That" ended, lending his talents to shows like 2005's "Avatar: The Last Airbender," 2014's "100 Things to Do Before High School," 2016's "Chris & Jack," and 2018's "The Dragon Prince," among others.
De Sena doesn't provide many updates on his personal life, but he did post on Instagram when he became a father in 2020. "Frances (Fran? Frankie?) is being born into a pretty nutso world right now, but she's surrounded by so much love (mostly through FaceTime), and her mom is just the freaking greatest. I'm completely overjoyed to be this tiny human's Dad," De Sena said. "And I'm hugely grateful to the incredible hospital and nursing staff at Verdugo Hills for being complete heroes in this insane time," he added, given his child was born at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leon Frierson hosts a nostalgia podcast
Leon Frierson's "All That" characters included Jim Carrey, Mike Tyson, and most notably, Leroy in the "Leroy & Fuzz" sketches. Frierson's last acting credit is the 2011 film "Road 2 Damascus," but he rejoined the entertainment industry in 2019 with the "Prime Nostalgia Podcast." Frierson used his platform to discuss topics from the '80s, '90s, and '00s, and he even interviewed his former castmate Kenan Thompson for an episode after not seeing him for decades.
Frierson has also used his platform to discuss another former co-star, Amanda Bynes. Frierson has said that he's done his best to support his friend amid her personal struggles, even attending the 2022 court hearing that ended her conservatorship. "I made it my business to try to get next to her and just show her a level of comfort or offer anything that I could to her," Frierson said to the 80s90sand00svibes Network of his involvement with Bynes, noting that, despite his efforts, he hasn't heard from her.