JFK Jr. Hid In Bushes With The Secret Service To Watch White House Events As A Kid

The Kennedy clan could be likened to the British royal family in that they sometimes operate like an institution. For example, getting into politics is standard practice for many of those in the family that is sometimes referred to as the Kennedy dynasty. A few members have even gone to great lengths to ensure a passion for politics carries on in the younger generations. That likely includes former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, mom of John F. Kennedy Jr. — better known as JFK Jr.

According to one of the family's past Secret Service agents, she wanted to keep her son abreast of what was happening with his father's presidency. In an interview with People, agent Clint Hill stated that Jackie O. wanted her son to "understand and know what his father was doing." Which wasn't a problem for JFK Jr. because he reportedly loved the ostentatiousness of the White House and his dad's role in it.

So, the agent admitted that Jackie and JFK Jr. "would hide behind some bushes so that she could show and talk to John and tell him what's going on without anybody knowing about it." Usually, this secret setup would be used for special events or ceremonies, allowing JFK Jr. to watch the unfolding events without being photographed by the press.