The Young And The Restless' On-Air Tribute To Billy Miller Brings Tears To Our Eyes Once More

The death of daytime television star Billy Miller rocked the soap opera world. The actor, who was best known for his roles as Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" and Drew Cain on "General Hospital," reportedly took his own life on Sept. 15, 2023. The news certainly shocked his friends, his fans, and even his former co-stars like Elizabeth Hendrickson, who shared one of the actor's last texts with her.

Several other tributes to the actor have followed. Actor Jason Thompson, who also plays Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless," paid a heartbreaking tribute to Miller soon after Miller's death was announced. In a video shared on Instagram, Thompson said, "I worked very hard to try and live up to his level. To where he brought Billy. I'm just gonna be so dedicated to making sure that I can do right by it."

The actor's mother Patricia Miller confirmed that her son had taken his own life, while his publicist also said that Miller had suffered from manic depression, according to the New York Post. The producers of "The Young and the Restless" are making sure that Miller is never forgotten as their tribute to the actor is bringing tears to everyone's eyes once more.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.