General Hospital's John J. York Finds Bone Marrow Match
Even though John J. York has been in numerous television shows such as "Dynasty," "Family Ties," and "21 Jump Street," he is best known for his role as Mac Scorpio on "General Hospital." Recently though, many fans questioned Mac's fate after York took a mysterious break from "General Hospital." Because of his absence, the actor was forced to reveal his personal battle with cancer.
York told his fans that he has two blood and bone marrow disorders. One is called myelodysplastic syndrome and the other is multiple smoldering myeloma, meaning that he would need a blood stem cell transplant. Many people called out for donors, and even his co-star Jon Lindstrom reached out to fans in the hopes that someone out there could be a match for York.
Thankfully, unlike some "General Hospital" health-related storylines, this one has a much better ending. According to Good Morning America, with the help of Be the Match, John J. York has found his perfect match for the blood stem cell transplant. He said, "I believe they found a match, a perfect match, which will make me cry."
John J. York has nothing but gratitude for his fans
Thanks to the Be the Match organization and all of those who have spread the word about his diagnosis, John J. York has found a potential donor to help him in his cancer battle. "Many of my family members were tested and most of them were 6 out of 12; apparently there's markers that have to be reached. So they were on standby," the actor said, adding, "Thank you for saving my life. For letting me spend more time with my wife and my daughter and my son-in-law and my grandchildren and seeing this beautiful blue sky."
Many of York's friends and colleagues in the daytime television world have also commented on the good news. "General Hospital" star Kassie DePaiva wrote on Twitter, "I'm beyond happy for your match ... happy healing @JohnJYork," while York himself said that he's managed to keep the faith throughout his ordeal. If there is one thing that he's not going to give up, it's his positive attitude. He told People, "I went through life with colonoscopies, medicines, the whole thing, and always had to be under doctor's care and living life. Everything's good."
Back in 2021, the actor told Soap Opera Digest that being on the show for more than three decades has been nothing short of a blessing. He said, "The simple truth, for me, is that I believe it's divine intervention. I feel like God has been watching over me and my family and I don't know if I deserve it, but I've been given this incredible gift."