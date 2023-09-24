General Hospital's John J. York Finds Bone Marrow Match

Thanks to the Be the Match organization and all of those who have spread the word about his diagnosis, John J. York has found a potential donor to help him in his cancer battle. "Many of my family members were tested and most of them were 6 out of 12; apparently there's markers that have to be reached. So they were on standby," the actor said, adding, "Thank you for saving my life. For letting me spend more time with my wife and my daughter and my son-in-law and my grandchildren and seeing this beautiful blue sky."

Many of York's friends and colleagues in the daytime television world have also commented on the good news. "General Hospital" star Kassie DePaiva wrote on Twitter, "I'm beyond happy for your match ... happy healing @JohnJYork," while York himself said that he's managed to keep the faith throughout his ordeal. If there is one thing that he's not going to give up, it's his positive attitude. He told People, "I went through life with colonoscopies, medicines, the whole thing, and always had to be under doctor's care and living life. Everything's good."

Back in 2021, the actor told Soap Opera Digest that being on the show for more than three decades has been nothing short of a blessing. He said, "The simple truth, for me, is that I believe it's divine intervention. I feel like God has been watching over me and my family and I don't know if I deserve it, but I've been given this incredible gift."