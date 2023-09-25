Ryan Seacrest And Aubrey Paige Have Quite The Age Gap
Ryan Seacrest has a thing about marriage. He once told friend and co-host Kelly Ripa on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that he's afraid he will do something to mess his marriage up, so he is going to wait as long as possible, explaining, "I figure the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up." But his fear of tying the knot hasn't stopped him from seriously dating several girlfriends.
The latest is Aubrey Paige Petcosky. Seacrest and the model have been with each other for over two years after meeting sometime in mid-2021. After spending some quality time together and even meeting her parents, Paige gushed in a New Year's Eve post, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man." Kelly Ripa admitted that she had met his newest partner, too, and said she definitely approved. But what may have surprised many of the couple's family and friends during the first meeting is that two people of such different ages were interested in one another.
After all, Paige and Seacrest have a considerable number of years between them — about 23, to be exact.
They're from totally different eras
To put Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's age difference into perspective, the "American Idol" host was born in 1974, the era of disco and jumpsuits. Alternatively, Paige is a Gen-Zer with her 1997 birthdate. When Seacrest was a teenager in 1990, the movie "Home Alone" hit theaters, and the very first episode of "The Simpsons" aired. It would still be another seven years until Paige was even born, eventually spending her high school years with favorites of the decade like Flappy Bird and Vine. Those are drastically different upbringings.
Perhaps one thing that bonds them, though, is their shared love for exploring. Seacrest has previously divulged that he loves to travel and has been spotted in various locales around the world. Paige, who is a bit of a travel influencer herself, is known for posting jaw-dropping photos of herself in front of gorgeous backdrops in countries like Ireland and France. Since they got together, the duo has been seen trotting the globe as a pair.
Or, maybe it's just true that love knows no age. In 2023, after Ryan gave his spot on "Live" to replacement Mark Consuelos, he divulged to Us Weekly that the woman over 20 years his junior has "been a rock during the tougher times this past couple of years." Not long after, Paige posted a picture of her and Seacrest playing golf, captioning it, "Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man." The pair is very much in love and doesn't appear to have any end in sight.
Is Aubrey Paige Ryan's longest relationship?
Followers are definitely rooting for Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige. Though the pair has only shared a little over two years together, fans of the producer have begged him to propose to Paige. When she posted a photo of a martini glass in a romantic atmosphere and captioned it, "exciting things to come," the couple's cheerleaders were hopeful an engagement was on the horizon. But Paige isn't Seacrest's longest relationship, and not even his second longest, for those trying to put a timeline on things.
Seacrest dated Julianne Hough for three years, beginning in 2013. They reportedly went their separate ways due to chaotic and conflicting work schedules. His longest relationship was with Shayna Taylor, who is an influencer like Paige and also an entrepreneur. The couple was romantically linked for eight years — though not consecutively. Again, demanding work obligations were cited as the main reason for Seacrest and Taylor's split.
The duration of the relationship may have nothing to do with when (or if) Paige and Seacrest will become engaged. Instead, Seacrest's work-life balance may be the secret to the couple's success. And considering he stepped back from some obligations to avoid getting burned out and take a break, it might be the prime time for the "New Year's Rockin' Eve" host to consider matrimony.