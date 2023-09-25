Ryan Seacrest And Aubrey Paige Have Quite The Age Gap

Ryan Seacrest has a thing about marriage. He once told friend and co-host Kelly Ripa on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that he's afraid he will do something to mess his marriage up, so he is going to wait as long as possible, explaining, "I figure the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up." But his fear of tying the knot hasn't stopped him from seriously dating several girlfriends.

The latest is Aubrey Paige Petcosky. Seacrest and the model have been with each other for over two years after meeting sometime in mid-2021. After spending some quality time together and even meeting her parents, Paige gushed in a New Year's Eve post, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man." Kelly Ripa admitted that she had met his newest partner, too, and said she definitely approved. But what may have surprised many of the couple's family and friends during the first meeting is that two people of such different ages were interested in one another.

After all, Paige and Seacrest have a considerable number of years between them — about 23, to be exact.