What We Know About Russell Brand's Wife Laura & Their Two Daughters

This article contains references to sexual assault.

In September 2023, four women publicly accused comedian and actor Russell Brand of sexual assault following a wide-ranging, years-long investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's "Dispatches." One claimed that Brand dated and sexually assaulted her when she was 16 and he was 30. The woman alleges she made Brand aware of her age before going out with him, and he asked about it again during the date. She added that Brand helped her craft stories to keep the relationship a secret from friends and family and asked her to save his name as "Carly" to avoid suspicion.

Two of the other victims claimed that they actively asked Brand to stop during their assaults, to no avail. The controversial star allegedly threatened one of these accusers with a lawsuit if she went public and apologized to the other for his "crazy and selfish" actions. The shocking events reportedly occurred between 2006 and 2013.

Brand vehemently denied all the allegations in a YouTube video released prior to the claims being made public, reasoning that his sexual encounters have always been consensual. He believes the accusations are a targeted media attack to prevent him from expressing his political views. As the social media storm rages on, many have wondered where Brand's wife, Laura Brand (née Gallacher), stands since she deleted her social media as the accusations came to light. Though the couple has been married since 2017 and shares three kids, their relationship goes way back.