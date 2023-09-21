A Look Back At Katy Perry And Russell Brand's Brief Marriage

Katy Perry and Russell Brand met in 2008 when she was brought in to film a cameo role on "Get Him to the Greek." The two even kissed during one scene, and while they may have hit it off, Perry was still dating Gym Class Heroes lead singer Travie McCoy. Not to mention, the scene ended up being cut from the film. Not long after, Perry found herself single and in the presence of Brand at the 2008 MTV VMAs. "I was 25, 30 feet away from him. And I threw the bottle straight at him: Hit him smack dab on the head. Can you imagine the horrible feeling he had when he was used to getting everything he wanted? I was like, 'You've met your match, motherf***er.' A week later we went on vacation in Thailand," Perry told Esquire (via Huff Post).

Perry and Brand announced their engagement in January 2010. Brand proposed in India on New Year's Eve, according to the Mirror. He and Perry would return to India for a wedding in October 2010. Dressed in traditional Indian-inspired garb, Perry and Brand exchanged vows in a Hindu ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. The pair even got matching tattoos! From there, if you can believe it, things got even more chaotic, and rumors that Perry and Brand were on the brink of a split were plentiful, and the pair would eventually announce their divorce in December 2011.