The Boozy Game Kate Middleton Loves To Play

When we think of royalty, we often think first of glittering ceremonies dripping in pomp and circumstance like the recent coronation of King Charles III. However, with the pressures of always remaining in the public eye, surely royals need to find ways to let loose and have a little fun. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is no exception to this rule, and in her heart is still very much Kate Middleton, the young woman who loved to play sports and games and enjoy an occasional drink.

In a recent interview on Mike Tindall's podcast "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," Princess Catherine joined Prince William and Princess Anne to celebrate the Rugby World Cup by discussing their love of sports. Mike Tindall is Princess Anne's son-in-law and is also a former rugby player himself.

During the podcast episode, which aired on Sept. 9, 2023, Tindall lovingly poked fun at Kate for being competitive when it comes to sports and games. "I'm not going to say you're uber-competitive," he teased her. She replied to him that she "isn't competitive at all," to which Tindall insisted to his cohosts and other guests in a jovial tone that Kate surely is competitive, and he knows because, as he said, "I've seen her play beer pong."