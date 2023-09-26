Why Most Of The Royal Women Don't Curtsy To Each Other

Royal rules regarding curtsies can be confusing, and some individuals disagree on what constitutes proper protocol. At its foundation, there's one simple rule: All female members of the family should curtsy when they first see King Charles and Queen Camilla on a given day. If the family sees the king and queen multiple times in a day, they only need to curtsy the initial time.

Apart from curtsying out of respect for Charles and Camilla, a royal guideline involving Her Royal Highness titles makes it less likely that royal women would need to curtsy to one another. "The general rule of thumb to remember is that a Royal Highness does not curtsy to another Royal Highness," Myka Meier, author and etiquette expert explained to People. This applies to anyone possessing the HRH title, whether they acquired it at birth or via marriage.

His and Her Royal Highness titles belong to a select few. In 1917, King George V stipulated HRH titles were reserved for children of the monarch, grandchildren of the monarch's sons, and the first grandson of the heir to the throne. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth extended the privilege to all children of William, Prince of Wales' children, meaning Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis didn't have to wait for HRH titles until after Charles became king. Sometimes, however, HRH titles can be taken away. For example, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, had to relinquish her HRH title when she and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996.