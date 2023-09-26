The Controversial Way Lauren Boebert Met Her Ex-Husband Jayson

Love her or hate her, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has certainly made her mark on the national political stage as an outspoken MAGA Republican. First elected in November 2020, she has been involved in a number of controversies — Boebert's outburst during President Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union speech was roundly criticized and, in 2023, she was one of the Republicans keeping Kevin McCarthy from being elected Speaker of the House until a nearly unprecedented 15th round of voting.

But it's not just Boebert's political stances or her relationship with Donald Trump that have proven controversial. Her personal life has its own set of scandals, including how she met her ex-husband Jayson Boebert. Lauren was working at a Burger King, and Jayson stopped by that very Burger King for lunch. That sounds innocent enough until you realize that it was in 2003 when Lauren was 16 and Jayson was 22, per Insider. Notably, the age of consent in her state, Colorado, is 17. But the age difference didn't bother Lauren. In her memoir, "My American Life," she wrote (via Insider), "I fell in love with Jayson immediately, and I knew, without doubt, that he was the man I was meant to be with — for better or for worse — forever."