The Tragic Event That Reunited John Stamos With The Olsen Twins

The beloved '90s sitcom "Full House" has raised generations of audiences, and that includes the actors who grew up on the show before our very eyes. For eight years, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen portrayed the three Tanner sisters — the latter two taking turns playing the lovable Michelle Tanner. There was nothing sweeter than their relationship with Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos. But it turns out that as time went by, relationships between castmates became strained at times.

Stamos famously shared that he was angry with the twins after they refused the offer to return for the "Fuller House" reboot. Even though Mary-Kate almost returned to her role as Michelle Tanner, her busy schedule prevented it from happening. The new series, which aired from 2016 to 2020, was led by original cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber. Stamos, Saget, and other "Full House" vets all made appearances. Notably missing were the Olsens.

After Saget passed away in 2022, the Olsens reconnected with their TV uncle. Stamos told the "And That's What You Really Missed" podcast of his reunion with Mary-Kate and Ashley: "You hear rumors, 'Oh, they hated their childhood' or 'They hated being on the show' or whatever ... but they were like, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.'" The "Big Shot" actor also shared that Saget was the main cast member who kept everyone in contact.