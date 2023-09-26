The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl

On September 8, 2023, Olivia Rodrigo released her second studio album, "GUTS." While her first collection of songs, titled "Sour," mostly centered around the innocence-shattering heartbreak of a teenager, "GUTS" takes on more coming-of-age themes, accompanying its rock-inspired pop sound with songs about making mistakes and coming into your own.

"Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl" is one song that centers around teen angst and social anxiety, with the lyrics pointing to feelings of social alienation. Considering Rodrigo was once a homeschool student herself, the tune appears to take inspiration from the singer's personal experiences, as many of her songs do.

Look no further than the lyrics of this grunge-inspired tune to understand that it's all about social awkwardness and feeling like you don't belong. With this in mind, here's everything to know about the real meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."