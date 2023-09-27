A Look Back At Susan Boyle's Most Memorable Performances

Since 2007, the beloved and well-recognized televised talent show "Britain's Got Talent" has provided a stage and opportunity for countless individuals and groups hoping for a chance to find fame. Simon Cowell created the "Got Talent" franchise, which kicked off in 2006 with "America's Got Talent" and eventually made its way across the Atlantic. Since then, Cowell has served as a judge for both the American and British versions of the show and is known as one of the panel's harshest members.

In 2023, Cowell sat down with "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews to rewatch and give further commentary on some of the most memorable "Got Talent" auditions, and on the list of outstanding performances was Susan Boyle's audition for "Britain's Got Talent" in 2009 when she sang "I Dreamed a Dream" from the musical "Les Misérables." In the clip, Simon Cowell recalls his premature notions about Susan Boyle and says, "Our expectations were quite low, but she is the perfect example of 'never judge a book by its cover.'"

Boyle shocked the judges and the audience with her powerful and beautiful voice. At the conclusion of the song, she received a standing ovation from the crowd and heartfelt praise from the judges, including Cowell, who happily informed her that she earned three "yeses" and that she was able to move on to the next round of the competition.