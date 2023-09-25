Prince Harry's Search For UK Lodging Continues Amid Royal Family Drama

It can be stressful to have an unexpected guest show up on your doorstep expecting a place to sleep, even if it's family. Giving advance notice is definitely a must when you're hoping to score a free night's stay. It looks like that's something that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is going to have to remember on his next trip to the U.K.

Prince Harry had to stay in a hotel during his visit to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards in September 2023, two days before he attended the opening of the Invictus Games in Germany. Though the Duke of Sussex is not a working royal, he is still considered a counselor of state who could step in for King Charles III temporarily if he is traveling abroad or is sick. According to The Telegraph, counselors of state are required to have a home in Britain by law, but Prince Harry no longer does.

The Duke of Sussex apparently asked to be put up at Windsor Castle for the night of the awards, but that request was rejected. He was told by royal staffers that, if he wants to stay at Windsor Castle, the palace must be notified well in advance. We're not quite sure how much time would be deemed suitable for the palace, nor exactly when Prince Harry made the request to stay.