Inside Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood's Secretive Split
Odell Beckham Jr. has always been fairly private about his dating life. During his NFL career, he made it clear that he did not want this type of information to overshadow his performance on the field. Therefore, some fans may have been a tad surprised when, in November 2019, Lauren "Lolo" Woods confirmed their relationship on Instagram in a heartwarming birthday post dedicated to her wide receiver beau. Woods included three photos of the two together with part of the caption reading, "You know I can write a lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters." Beckham Jr. also seemed to let his guard down a bit, walking the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2020 with Woods by his side. The following month, he also returned the internet affection, wishing Woods a happy birthday on his Instagram with one of the photos she'd previously shared of them.
The couple's romance entered a new chapter in November 2021 when they announced they were expecting their first child together. After welcoming their son Zydn in February 2022, it seemed the new parents were still happily in love. Sadly, breakup rumors plagued the two for several months afterward. There have also been rumors of the football pro getting close to Kim Kardashian, which is only fueling speculation of a split. Though neither has spoken out, things aren't looking too promising for the one-time lovers.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Woods reportedly split early in 2023
November 2022 was the last time Lauren Woods shared any images on Instagram of her and Odell Beckham Jr., something followers noticed. When news surfaced in September 2023 that Beckham Jr. may have been dating beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, insiders told TMZ that the Baltimore Ravens star was actually a single man. According to them, he and Woods quietly parted ways at the start of 2023, though the reasons remain unknown.
Even if this is true, Beckham Jr. shared yet another birthday tribute on Instagram to Woods in March 2023. He expressed his appreciation for Woods being a phenomenal mother, showing several precious moments between the fitness enthusiast and their son, Zydn. Since then, Beckham Jr. has kept any remnants of their relationship off social media.
This could be an indicator that reports of a blossoming relationship with Kardashian may have some validity. Separate sources told Us Weekly that Beckham and Kardashian are dating but not exclusively. "Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They're dating, but things are still fairly casual," the source shared with the outlet. The influencer hasn't provided any insight into such talks. However, unless the two get serious, Kardashian may remain tightlipped, as she is no stranger to chatter about her dating life.
An Instagram post raised questions about Lauren Woods and Odell Beckham Jr.
While former military soldier Lauren Woods avoided a messy public breakup, she has dropped subtle messages via social media that have raised some eyebrows. In August 2023, Woods posted several images of herself enjoying a drink with the caption, "There's no loving without losing. No living without bruising." Her followers swarmed the comment section with post-breakup well-wishes, which she did not address. Then, September 2023 brought yet another interesting choice of words from Woods, coinciding with the news of Odell Beckham Jr. dating Kim Kardashian. "Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown," Woods wrote under a series of selfies.
It's unclear what happened between Woods and Beckham Jr., but something is clearly amiss. Thankfully, it appears neither is interested in making a spectacle of their situation. With both only ever expressing their love for one another, their followers shouldn't expect them to divulge what took place behind closed doors that led to their separation.