Inside Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood's Secretive Split

Odell Beckham Jr. has always been fairly private about his dating life. During his NFL career, he made it clear that he did not want this type of information to overshadow his performance on the field. Therefore, some fans may have been a tad surprised when, in November 2019, Lauren "Lolo" Woods confirmed their relationship on Instagram in a heartwarming birthday post dedicated to her wide receiver beau. Woods included three photos of the two together with part of the caption reading, "You know I can write a lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters." Beckham Jr. also seemed to let his guard down a bit, walking the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2020 with Woods by his side. The following month, he also returned the internet affection, wishing Woods a happy birthday on his Instagram with one of the photos she'd previously shared of them.

The couple's romance entered a new chapter in November 2021 when they announced they were expecting their first child together. After welcoming their son Zydn in February 2022, it seemed the new parents were still happily in love. Sadly, breakup rumors plagued the two for several months afterward. There have also been rumors of the football pro getting close to Kim Kardashian, which is only fueling speculation of a split. Though neither has spoken out, things aren't looking too promising for the one-time lovers.