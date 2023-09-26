Diamond Pro Tells Us The Price Tag On Katrina Bowden's 'Timeless' Engagement Ring

Whether you're a fan of sitcoms, soap operas, or the Hallmark Channel, you're probably familiar with Katrina Bowden. Bowden played the ditzy but lovable Cerie on NBC's "30 Rock," the divisive Flo Fulton on CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful," and Bowden has starred in a couple of Hallmark movies. Now, she's playing the real-life role of bride-to-be. If you just looked at the caption of her recent Instagram post, you might think there was trouble between her and her musician boyfriend Adam Taylor. She wrote, "Happy to announce ... we are no longer dating," but it wasn't a break-up announcement, rather an engagement announcement.

Taylor popped the question while the two were on vacation on Italy's Amalfi Coast, and along with sharing a pic of Taylor on bended knee, she shared her engagement ring. It's an absolutely beautiful round-cut diamond on a gold band, and The List spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to find out some more details about Bowden's ring, including just how much he thought it was worth.

Fried told us that it looks like Bowden's engagement ring is: "3 to 4 carats. I'd estimate the value is near an impressive $100,000." Impressive indeed! Part of what may have upped the price point is its round cut; circular-cut diamonds cost more per carat than other diamond shapes like princess cut or oval.