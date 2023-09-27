Get To Know Hannah Rubio, The 90 Day Fiancé Kid Fans Can't Get Enough Of

"90 Day Fiancé's" Armando Rubio and Kenneth "Kenny" Niedermeier are one of the most popular couples to have starred in the hit reality series, and for good reason. The duo made history when they appeared on Season 2 of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," as they were the show's very first same-sex male couple (per E! News). Fans rallied behind Armando and Kenny as they struggled to obtain their marriage license in Mexico and tried to get Armando's family to understand their love. While it seemed like the world was against them, there was one person who had Armando and Kenny's back from day one.

Hannah Rubio, Armando's daughter, won the hearts of "90 Day" fans everywhere when she instantly accepted Armando and Kenny's relationship. At just 6 years old, she didn't fully comprehend what Armando meant when he told her that he and Kenny were engaged, but she did know it meant she was getting a new family. Armando and Hannah have one of the most heartbreaking backstories of all the "90 Day Fiancé" participants. Hannah's mother, Armando's late wife, was tragically killed in a car accident (via InTouch Weekly).

So when Armando asked Hannah how she felt about welcoming Kenny into their family, she took a brief moment before telling him, "I am happy because the three of us are going to be together." Since then, Hannah's wish for the three of them to be a family has come true. Much to the joy of their fans, Armando and Kenny are now married and are raising Hannah together. With her beautiful heart and stellar sense of fashion, it's no wonder why little Hannah is already gaining a fan base of her own.