How Pat Sajak Prepped Ryan Seacrest To Take Over As The Wheel Of Fortune Host

Vanna White's "Wheel of Fortune" future is secure for a few more years, thanks to a recent contract renewal. But we will definitely be seeing one new face come September 2024. The man of many talents, Ryan Seacrest, is set to take over the long-running game show. Pat Sajak is officially stepping down, but not without prepping Seacrest on what to expect from the legendary show.

Playing host is nothing new to Seacrest. A familiar face, he has hosted "American Idol" for 21 seasons while also juggling multiple other jobs, such as hosting "E! News" and sitting with Kelly Ripa during his "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stint. However, Hollywood is just like any job industry (to a point) in that when a senior member is being replaced by someone young and new, they want to hand down their seasoned knowledge. Sajak, host of "Wheel" since 1981, is no exception.

The game show icon shared a few words of encouragement with Seacrest for when the younger host transitions to hosting the program. However, they are not as serious as you may think.