Odell Beckham Jr. Was Connected To Another Kardashian Before Kim

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the news quite a bit recently, though it hasn't been solely about his game. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver has been reportedly dating Skims founder Kim Kardashian after a rumored split from his son's mother, Lauren "Lolo" Wood. Though neither party has confirmed nor denied talks of the new relationship, multiple sources close to Beckham Jr. and Kim have stated that sparks are flying. On September 19, an insider told People that the two were spending time together. The following day, another source reiterated this to Us Weekly, stating, "​​They're dating, but things are still fairly casual."

While Beckham Jr. may be busy getting to know Kim, there was once speculation that he was getting close to her sister, Khloé Kardashian. Khloé and Beckham were first linked in 2016. The timing of their supposed fling coincided with the Good American founder filing for divorce from former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom.

Though the timing seemed right for both Beckham and Khloé, the chatter surrounding their connection quickly fizzled out. Nevertheless, it's hard to ignore the fact that the alleged newly single football pro has been associated with both of the famous sisters.