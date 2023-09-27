David & Victoria Beckham's Son Romeo Is Growing Up To Be His Dad's Twin

Time and genes have woven their magic, and as he's grown into a young man, Romeo Beckham is suddenly the spitting image of a young David Beckham. Being the son of two fashion icons, Romeo's looks have always been a major topic of conversation. As a baby, his footballer father memorably claimed that Romeo had "Brooklyn's nose and Victoria's chin," (via The Guardian).

Currently sporting a goatee and mustache like his father once did, Romeo is creating a delightful feeling of nostalgia. The younger Beckham has always oozed style with an impressive modeling career featuring appearances in a Burberry Kids campaign at just 10 years old and the generation issue of L'Uomo Vogue at 18. Compared to his father's classically British style, Romeo's is contemporary and bold.

While he may never attain David Beckham's stunning net worth and considerable fan base, it's impossible to ignore just how similar-looking father and son now are.