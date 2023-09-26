Brooke Forever? Katherine Kelly Lang Plans To Stay On The Bold And The Beautiful For Long Haul

As the fashion war between father and son, Eric (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), heats up on "The Bold and the Beautiful," life wonderfully imitates art — albeit not quite so dramatically — as star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) recently went to Australia to promote her luxury kaftan clothing line. On Monday, September 25, she appeared on the Australian talk show "Studio 10" and was interviewed not only about her fashion wares but also her time on "B&B."

The interview was posted on Instagram, and when asked if she would be present for the 40th anniversary, Lang happily responded, "Oh gosh, yes! Maybe even the 50th. I love the show. I'm really grateful to be there. I just can't believe [that] after 36 years I still love it." She exuberantly continued with, "Actually, I love it even more than I ever have, so it's just a blessing to me. I feel like I've grown up there and I will stay as long as I possibly can." The show captioned the video with, "We all LOVE Brooke on @boldandthebeautifulau so we were thrilled to have Katherine Kelly Lang right here on the desk today."

Lang began playing Brooke in 1987 as one of the original cast members when the sudser debuted that year, and her fan base is worldwide.