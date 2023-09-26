We're Inspired By Y&R Star Eric Braeden's Fearless Approach To His Cancer Diagnosis

"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden is not going to let something like cancer get in the way of him doing what he loves the most. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the daytime television star admitted that he's never really felt scared about his cancer battle from the moment he found out about it. That's because he's seen his family and his close friends deal with it in the past, too. He said, "Because of my brother's experience and two or three other people that I knew who had different kinds of experience [with cancer], I knew what was awaiting me. So I was not scared in that sense. No. I said, 'Let's go, let's get on with it, let's deal with it,' and I've had that feeling ever since."

Thankfully, Braeden announced that he was cancer-free back in August 2023 when he told his fans that his doctors "couldn't find a damn thing," according to the "Today" show. In other words, cancer probably knew that Braeden was the wrong person to mess with. After all, this is the same man who likes to share videos of himself boxing on social media and even admitted that the great Muhammad Ali once challenged him to a fight, according to Soaps.com. The only 'F' word that matters in Braden's world is not fear, but being focused. Victor Newman would certainly be proud.