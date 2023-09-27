A Look At Tom Hiddleston And Zawe Ashton's Relationship

When it comes to press interviews, their social media presence, or even architectural digest tours, some celebrity couples are pretty outspoken — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, for instance, leave little to the imagination, and Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard have publicly discussed their couples counseling sessions. On the flip side, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton like to keep their relationship under the radar.

Like many ship-worthy celebrity couples, they were co-stars before they became partners. In the March 2019 West End revival of "Betrayal," Ashton played a married woman cheating on her husband, played by Hiddleston. Their connection was obvious both on and off stage. "They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes, you could just see a lovely chemistry," an insider told People, adding, "There were twinkles in both of their eyes and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close."

Later in August 2019, "Betrayal" transferred to Broadway — it was over the summer that they first sparked dating rumors. "Tom has always been a very, very private person. Behind the scenes, they would just privately be affectionate and hugging and sitting next to each other and holding hands," said People's source. Clearly, the COVID-19 Pandemic didn't get in the way of their budding romance — the actors have been together ever since.