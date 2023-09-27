Kirsten Storms Was A Disney Star Before Landing Her Role On General Hospital

Kirsten Storms moved to Los Angeles with her family in 1996 when she was 12 years old, hoping to find more opportunities out west. Storms booked a few parts, including a role on The WB's television show "7th Heaven." After a few years of auditioning and landing the roles, she tried out for the new Disney Channel Original Movie, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century." She was eventually cast as the main character, a teenage girl named Zenon who is banished from the space station where her family lives to live with her aunt on Earth, in 1999.

Per Soap Opera Digest, "Zenon" was the highest-rated Disney movie at the time, and its success continued with two subsequent films, "Zenon: the Zequel" and "Zenon: Z3." In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Storms echoed the success of the films, saying, "To this day, it's still the number one thing that people come up to me for."

The "Zenon" film series was not Storms' only Disney role. In 1999, she appeared in another popular Disney Channel Original Movie, "Johnny Tsunami," playing Johnny's best friend, Emily. Storms also booked her first voice acting gig, Bonnie Rockwaller, in the series "Kim Possible" from 2005-2007, also voicing the same character in two films, "Kim Possible: A Sitch In Time" in 2003 and "Kim Possible: So the Drama" in 2005.