How GH's Kelly Monaco Sparked Romance Rumors With DWTS Star Val Chmerkovskiy

"General Hospital" actor Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall) is a household name in the soap world, but she's someone who absolutely separates her personal life from her professional one. You will never hear her talk about her family, her dog, or even her favorite color or meal. Yet, there's always been a lot of speculation about Monaco's secretive love life. Even though she never confirmed her romance with her former co-star Billy Miller, photos of them in the ocean hinted that they were more than just friends, according to Soaps.com. While her fans have also flooded her social media feeds with questions about her love life, she's never answered them.

There are a lot of things that fans don't know when it comes to Kelly Monaco. However, there was a time in Monaco's life when she did open the door to her private life when she was on "Dancing With the Stars." She was on the first season of the show, which she won, and then again for Season 15. While she didn't win the Mirror Ball during her second time around on the show, there was a lot of speculation about her 'close' relationship with her dancing partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy. That itself gave fans a reason to tune in that year.