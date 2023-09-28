Tom Cruise Has A Bigger Age Gap With Ex-Wife Katie Holmes Than We Realized

In Hollywood relationships, differences in age are more common than not. Leonardo DiCaprio has been dating women under 25 for the past 25 years, and Blake Lively's age gap with Ryan Reynolds is surprising — she was just 22 when she started going out with the 33-year-old actor. What's more, Sofia Richie was still a few years under the legal drinking age when she and 34-year-old Scott Disick became an item.

Katie Holmes might be a few inches taller than her ex-husband Tom Cruise, but she's quite a bit younger — 16 years, to be exact. In 2005, Tom Cruise expressed his love for the "Batman Begins" star on "Oprah," jumping on the host's couch and alluding to an upcoming engagement. Cruise, who was in his early 40s at the time, had already been married twice: First to Mimi Rogers, and the second time to Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman.

Before Cruise connected with Katie Holmes in the early 2000s, he was known for starring in high-budget action franchises like "Top Gun" and "Mission Impossible." Holmes, meanwhile, was fresh off of the teen series "Dawson's Creek" — she'd idolized Cruise for years. "When I met Tom, I was completely in love, and, yes, I admired him growing up — he's Tom Cruise!" she told T: The New York Times Style Magazine, according to People. Encouraged by The Church of Scientology (allegedly), the pair got engaged after just a few months of dating, welcomed their daughter Suri within the year, and got married shortly after that.