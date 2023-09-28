Christie Brinkley's Masked Singer Costume Was Incredibly Painful

The intricate costumes contestants don when performing on "The Masked Singer" are unfortunately not always as fun to wear as they are to look at. Christie Brinkley was the cuddly Lemur from Season 7 and lamented that her costume was not the most comfortable. She told People that the long, striped tail attached to the costume, " ... was actually more like having a telephone pole strapped to my body. It was very heavy. And my shoes were inside my pants. So, my shoes were not very comfortable. They were really quite excruciating, in fact."

Brinkley chose the Lemur costume as opposed to the other one offered to her by "The Masked Singer" team. The other option, " ... was very body con. I thought to myself, 'I'll be sucking in my stomach the whole time in that costume.'" The Lemur seemed like a more comfortable option and was unlike anything she'd been offered to wear before. Due to the costume's difficulties, Brinkley said, "... And that little cuddly Lemur ended up being a beast." She struggled to breathe in the mascot's head.

However, the weight of the tail was the main struggle with Brinkley's costume. The tail in motion would knock her mascot head out of alignment and block her vision, sparking a fear of falling. Due to a shoulder injury sustained when Brinkley fell and broke her arm on "Dancing with the Stars," she struggled to move the Lemur mask to its rightful position.