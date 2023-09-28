How Julie Chen Felt About Sharon Osbourne's Dramatic Departure From The Talk

Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne were, at one point, two of the faces that defined the daytime talk show fittingly called "The Talk." Along with Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, and Sara Gilbert, Chen and Osbourne completed the five hosts who made up the original panel for the show. Chen's playful yet collected attitude balanced well with Osbourne's high energy and saucy jokes, and together the two often made for some hilarious TV moments.

In 2018, Chen would step down from her position as cohost. Per The New Yorker, Chen's husband, Leslie Moonves, was accused of sexual harassment and left his position as president and CEO of CBS. Chen followed suit with her exit from "The Talk."

That wouldn't be the end of the drama for the talk show. In 2021, amidst cries of racism and a flurry of social media backlash, Osbourne would be the next to leave her position as host. Chen has long stayed quiet on the subject of Osbourne's drama-riddled departure from "The Talk," but she finally broke her silence this year. In a new interview, Chen admitted that Osbourne's handling of the situation was a "trainwreck."