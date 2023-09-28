Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa Has Been Dying Her Hair Blonde For Much Longer Than We Thought

JoJo Siwa practically has her own empire these days, but we remember when she was just another girl on the "Dance Moms" squad. She joined Abby Lee's studio for the show during Season 4 but had been a part of the spin-off series, "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" during its second season at the age of 9. On both occasions, it was Siwa's iconic blonde hair that helped her stand out from the other dancers.

Though it was often pulled back into a tightly secured bun, there was one occasion when her locks were really on display. In Season 2, episode 7 of " Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," Siwa's fairytale came to life when she was picked to play Rapunzel, donning a long blonde extension for the part. Fans were shocked to learn that not only was the shade not her natural color, but also that her God-given brunette hadn't been seen since she was a toddler.

During the episode, Siwa revealed that her Barbie blonde comes from a bottle, which is evident as her mother, Jessalynn, puts more dye on her strands, while the young dancer explains, "I have been dying my hair since I was 2, maybe 1 ½. I'm not a natural blonde. I'm actually a natural brown."