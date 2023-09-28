The Time Kerry Kennedy Caused Chaos With A Christmas Card

Kerry Kennedy is a member of the Kennedy political dynasty — her uncles were Senator Ted Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy, her father was Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and her brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is currently running for president. She was also a member of the Cuomo political family for a bit; Kerry was married to Andrew Cuomo, former New York governor, for 15 years. Kerry has added to the Kennedy family legacy with her work as a human rights activist, lawyer, and a New York Times bestselling author.

As a member of such a prominent family, it makes sense that when the holidays roll around, Kerry has plenty of people to send holiday greetings to. From family and friends to colleagues and professional acquaintances, it's got to be a lot. And one year, Kerry managed to cause some Christmas chaos with her holiday card.

With the number of people that she had to send Christmas wishes to, and perhaps as a way of being eco-friendly, in 2014, Kerry forewent mailing out paper cards and instead sent an e-card. She sent a picture of her family, a quote from the Bible, and "Merry Christmas" wishes to a bcc'd list of recipients. But apparently, something went wrong, and when people replied all to her message, those replies accidentally got sent to everyone on the bcc list. And that made some people on the e-mail list pretty upset.