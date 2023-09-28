Inside Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Decade-Long Relationship

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have been adored for years because of their striking good looks and adorable family. The two met in 2011, not long after the New York Knicks drafted Shumpert. However, they did not begin dating until 2013, when Taylor supported him during a knee injury. Since going Instagram official with their relationship in June 2014, the couple seemed inseparable. After welcoming their first daughter, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., born on December 16, 2015, the couple tied the knot in 2016. The pair fully displayed their love in a VH1 reality series, "Teyana and Iman," which aired for one season in 2018. They got another shot at a new docu-series on E!, "We Got Love Teyana & Iman." During that series, fans saw them with a second daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert, who came along on September 6, 2020.

The couple displayed a unified front through many career changes, such as Taylor exiting Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label to Shumpert quietly stepping away from basketball. Unfortunately, as September 2023 rolled around, news surfaced that Shumpert was cheating on Taylor after a woman was seen getting cozy with the athlete. The story attracted much attention, leading Taylor to release a statement via Instagram. "In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, infidelity ain't one of the reasons for our departure," she wrote. Though they have not announced plans to divorce, it's clear the two are living their lives separately.