Meet Halsey's Reported New Boyfriend, Avan Jogia

Despite being such a prominent voice in the music industry, Halsey has had an uncomplicated albeit star-studded love life. The singer has dated the likes of Evan Peters, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, and Matty Healy over the years. In an Apple Music interview, Halsey admitted that she's not great at long-term relationships, so most of these romances were short-lived. However, all that changed with Alev Aydin. Halsey started dating Aydin after initially meeting him when the two collaborated on a now-scrapped biopic about the singer's life.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Halsey and Aydin showed their appreciation for each other through adorable social media posts. In 2021, they welcomed their son, Ender, but the relationship sadly ended in April 2023. Just a few months after their split, Halsey sparked dating rumors with "Victorious" star Avan Jogia after they were spotted on a Barcelona holiday together. They seemingly confirmed the relationship on a date night in September 2023 as they strolled around Los Angeles hand-in-hand and shared a kiss along the way.

Jogia and Halsey also hit up a flea market on the same weekend. Fans couldn't be happier about their relationship since Jogia is a multi-talented actor, writer, and director. Speaking to Human Biography, Jogia fondly recollected how his love for acting blossomed after watching Tim Curry in "Muppet Treasure Island" as a six-year-old. Eventually, he understood the nuances of acting and applied them to his diversified portfolio. Though many of us still fondly remember him as Beck Oliver, he shares a different perspective of his teen years.