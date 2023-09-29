10 Vacation Photos From HGTV's Hottest Stars That Sizzle
Seeing your favorite HGTV stars on television is one thing, but seeing them on vacation is another! It's always nice catching glimpses into the families of HGTV stars such as Chip and Joanna Gaines from "Fixer Upper" or seeing never-before-seen family members of Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from MTV's "Teen Mom 2" on their new design show "Down Home Fab." And, of course, fans also love seeing inside the stunning homes of HGTV stars. But after seeing a few minutes of the fun, quirky, and loving essence of these families, it's easy to crave more.
Of course, these stars work hard, and being filmed for days on end cannot be easy. That's why it's so refreshing to see them enjoying much-deserved time on vacation. Whether it's with their family on a Florida beach or they're traveling solo in Cabo, these HGTV celebs know how to look hot while soaking up the sun.
Ty Pennington gets steamy in Colorado
Ty Pennington is best known for hosting the HGTV show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," where he heartwarmingly facilitated a home makeover for families in need with touching stories. After running for eight years, the show ended in 2012. Most recently, Pennington hosted the HGTV competition show "Battle on the Beach." In 2021, he got engaged and married Kellee Merrell, and the two are still very happy together. Maybe she was the one who snapped this sexy shot of Ty relaxing in a hot spring pool in Colorado.
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer hit the beach
Fans are used to seeing Chelsea and Cole DeBoer running after their kids on their former MTV show, "Teen Mom 2." But, now the couple are working as a design team on their new HGTV show, "Down Home Fab." And although four children and filming keep them busy, they still find time to spend some quality with their family in a more relaxed environment. And from the photos on Chelsea's Instagram, it's clear they all love spending some time playing and relaxing on the beach.
Galey Alix hangs with her pups by the pool
If you haven't caught season one of "Home in a Heartbeat," then you're missing out on Galey Alix, a Wall Street executive during the week who spends her weekends renovating homes with her heart at the forefront of every project. Galey works with a team to surprise families with dream designs rather than catching up on her ZZZs or having brunch with her friends. It's clear this woman deserves a vacation, so viewers were happy to catch her chilling by the pool in Fort Lauderdale with her dogs, looking great as always.
Heather Rae looks cute in blue waters
If you're a fan of Netflix's hot show, "Selling Sunset," then you've probably seen Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa's first season of their new show "Flipping El Moussas," which aired in March 2023. Heather Rae's background of selling luxury real estate with The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, paired with Tarek's past with HGTV, where he hosted "Flip or Flop" with his ex-wife Christine Hall, is a perfect match for the two to create dynamic designs. But, when they're not at work, they spend time with their blended family, hitting the beach and visiting Heather Rae's family in Florida.
Kortney Wilson looks like a Greek goddess
Kortney Wilson is the co-host of HGTV's show "Music City Fix," alongside her husband Dave Wilson. Together, the two tackle difficult rundown house projects in Nashville, turning sad shambles into lavish family homes, all while sticking to a strict budget and timeline. You could say this job has a lot of stress, but the two make it look like a piece of cake, and the result is always spectacular. Luckily, despite their busy schedules, they still find time to travel. This photo, posted on Kortney's Instagram, shows her lounging on the edge of a pool in Santorini, Greece, looking like an absolute goddess while enjoying some sun therapy.
Maria Antoinette Loggins poses on a palm
Maria Antionette Loggins is an active contributor for HGTV Handmade, where experts share tips, tricks, and projects with their audiences to help improve their lives and homes. Maria is not only an artist and creator with a knack for teaching herself new skills — like making baby moccasins — but she is also a wife and a mother. The star's Instagram is full of family and travel. One of the hottest shots of the star is from Kenya, where the 44-year-old takes to posing on a palm tree in a metallic gold swimsuit.
Michael Smith Boyd lounges in luxury
Michael Smith Boyd is the host of HGTV's "Luxe For Less," where he helps homeowners around Atlanta, Georgia, turn their homes from drab to fab using creative hacks for luxury looks. Of course, having such a rewarding job can be tiring, but even so, Michael always looks fabulous, living the luxe lifestyle. This post captioned, "7 days & a 4hr flight ago," shows Michael relaxing in the sun, shades on, in full vacation mode.
Jasmine Roth escapes to the beach
Jasmine Roth is an HGTV favorite, working with shows such as "Hidden Potential" and "Help! I Wrecked My House." Jasmine also was the season two winner of HGTV's
"Rock the Block," where designers competed against each other, renovating four homes within the same block in their own personalized style. With all of that on her resume, Jasmine is clearly very busy. When she's not working, she spends quality time with her husband and her daughter, Hazel. Here are her and little Hazel spotted in Maui, Hawaii, looking more than fabulous.
Mike Jackson cools off with his wife
Builder Mike Jackson is married to powerhouse realtor, Egypt Sherrod, and together they make a dynamic duo on HGTV's "Married To Real Estate." On this show, the two create beautiful homes for their clients. When they aren't making other people's dreams come true, they're working on maintaining their own. In a post on Mike's Instagram, he writes, "BLAME IT ON BALI. Love is just a part of a lasting relationship. Be sure to keep the 'I Like you' alive so that the 'I'm In love with you' continues to thrive. Keep it fun, spontaneous and sexy. Continue to date each other. Grow through what you're going through." It's clear from their photos in Bali that they're slaying this goal.
Mina Starsiak Hawk leaks a selfie
Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother are the stars of the HGTV show "Good Bones," where the two buy houses in desperate despair and turn them into beautiful, functional homes. Every project of theirs looks different with how much work it needs and the problems they run into, so Mina is used to thinking on her feet. All of that impromptu planning and designing can be exhausting. Mina definitely understands what it's really like to be on an HGTV show. Thankfully, this star takes the chance to relax when she can.