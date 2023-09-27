Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Jayson Blames Himself For Their Divorce

In May 2023, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert divulged that she and her husband, Jayson Boebert, were getting divorced. The couple was married for 18 years, and their dating history goes back even further, to 2003 when 16-year-old Lauren first met 22-year-old Jayson. Following the announcement, Jayson shared his grief with the Daily Mail, stating, "A horrible moment in my life. I love her too much to say anything bad about her." Months later, on September 18, Jayson took the opportunity to explain the couple's marriage breakdown and come to Lauren's defense after the congresswoman was ejected from a theater for inappropriate behavior.

"Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and [the] burden she has carried for too long," Jayson posted on Facebook. He added, "This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for." Jayson went on to dispel rumors that the split occurred due to Lauren's "fame or a new lifestyle." Instead, Jayson alluded to having let her down due to infidelity.

While he didn't get into specifics, Jayson admitted, "My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest in my heart." Lauren shared her reaction to the post with the Daily Beast, noting simply that she appreciated him speaking up and asking for understanding and privacy during what is undoubtedly a tough time for their family.