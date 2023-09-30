Who Is Britney Spears' Rumored New Boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz?

Britney Spears' life seemed to be getting back on track after her strict conservatorship ended in November 2021. Just a few months later, in June 2022, Spears married fitness model Sam Asghari during an intimate ceremony at her Los Angeles home after they initially met on the set of her 2016 music video shoot for "Slumber Party." The couple seemed thrilled to say "I do" and begin life as husband and wife. Sadly, by July 2023, Spears and Asghari's union was reported to be on the rocks.

By the following month, he'd filed for divorce from the pop star, listing "irreconcilable differences" as his reasoning. Since then, a flurry of narratives has gained traction regarding what allegedly severed the couple's vows. Sources pointed to cheating and even domestic violence as the breaking point for Asghari. No matter what led to the fallout, Spears has seemingly moved on to a new man, her former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz.

Despite no longer being employed by Spears, Soliz appeared to be spending a lot of time with the pop icon at the end of August 2023. The two were spotted cruising around Los Angeles just weeks after Asghari filed legal docs to end the marriage. However, whatever romance developed was likely short-lived, as multiple reports have surfaced indicating that Spears has ditched Soliz. No matter the current state of their relationship, controversy has seemingly followed the pair.