The Unexpected Country Prince Harry Would Seriously Consider Calling Home

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's search for U.K. lodging continues amid royal family drama, and he's now mentioned another country he'd love to settle down in. Before jetting to Singapore for a charity polo game, Harry headed to Tokyo, Japan to attend an International Sports Promotion Society event called the Sports Value Summit — Special Edition. Prince Harry joined a panel and discussed his passion for charity work, along with the benefits of sports.

At the panel, the Duke of Sussex also said that he'd love to live in Japan, citing the delicious food and lovely people. He said, "Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special. ... I would happily live here if you'd have me" (via Reuters). He expressed gratitude at being welcomed to the country and added, "I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I'm looking forward to my next visit" (via Express).

Prince Harry visited Japan back in 2019, as well. According to USA Today, sports was also a theme on that trip, with Harry visiting athletes trying to compete in the Paralympics and watching the Rugby World Cup.