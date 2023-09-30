How Chrisette Michele's Performance At Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball Flatlined Her Career

When neo-soul artist Chrisette Michele agreed to perform at former President Donald Trump's inaugural ball, she considered it to be a form of silent, pacifistic protest — an opportunity to serve as a bridge between the new president and the Black community that felt alienated throughout his campaign, with Michele acting as a representative of color on stage. In reality, the decision proved to be a nail in the coffin of an otherwise thriving career.

Michele was already an accomplished singer before receiving her invitation from the White House, having won the Best Urban/Alternative Performance Award for her track "Be OK" at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in 2009. The Washington Post reported that Michele's now ex-husband and manager, Doug "Biggs" Ellison, said the White House was looking for a visibly successful Black artist to perform at the ball, and Michele fit the bill.

The singer told Billboard in January 2017 that she "didn't think twice" about her decision to say yes, but unfortunately, her acceptance was catastrophic to her artistic reputation.