What We Know About Joe Manganiello's Reported New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor

It looks like Joe Manganiello might be back in the dating game.

The "True Blood" star made headlines in July when he and Sofia Vergara announced that they were getting a divorce after seven years of marriage. They issued a joint statement to Page Six that read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Manganiello and Vergara's divorce didn't come as a surprise to everyone, as sources close to the couple revealed the two had been "growing apart" for a while. But a recent development in Manganiello's relationship status is certainly turning some heads. Amid the dissolution of his marriage to Vergara, Manganiello is reportedly dating someone new — fellow actor Caitlin O'Connor. The two have been spotted cozied up together all around the Los Angeles area, leaving many fans to wonder who Manganiello's new mysterious girlfriend could be.