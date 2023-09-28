Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump Used Rally To Gloat Over Debate Absence

Although Donald Trump was found liable for fraud on September 26, 2023, his body language made him appear unfazed. According to Ponce, "There [were] no visible [signs] in his expressions or mannerisms that he is affected by the fraud charges from just one day ago. In fact, it [was] quite the opposite: He [had] resolve in his posture and [in] his decision to speak tonight. Even if he [were] nervous, he would never willingly show it — he would do his best to cover it." Further, Trump had a light-hearted aura around him as he addressed the crowd.

The campaign trail can often be a grind, but during this latest appearance, we witnessed a version of Trump that's been absent for some time. Ponce continued, "He was dancing. He had an almost jovial gait as he walked by the crowd after his address. This is quite different [from] the less than enthusiastic appearances [of] his competitors tonight during the GOP debate."

Trump's moves were not those of a man burdened by the weight of ongoing criminal proceedings. Contrasting his energetic presence in Detroit with the comparatively subdued GOP debate, Ponce noted, "Trump continues to play the game on his terms, and it seems to be working for him. He showed up better here, in his own setting, than he would have on the debate stage. Some might even say he was gloating."