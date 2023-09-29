The Sweetest Speech Blake Lively Ever Gave About Ryan Reynolds

In November 2022, Ryan Reynolds was awarded the American Cinematheque Award for his work in the entertainment industry. Many of the actor's friends and former costars gave speeches at the ceremony, including Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively. Her words were heartfelt and moving, so it's no surprise that a clip of the speech went viral on TikTok in May 2023. In the full version, which Reynolds uploaded to his YouTube channel, Lively notes that he's the first Canadian to win this award.

The "Gossip Girl" star thanked her husband's home country for providing the world with Reynolds, due to his multitude of contributions to society — both related to his personality and the work he puts out into the world. Lively told anecdotes about him and discussed the actor's devotion to Canada including how he used to drive back home every weekend after moving to America. She pointed out that the family they've built together is his home now, and Reynolds still has the drive to return.

Reynolds began to noticeably get teary-eyed during the speech as Lively spoke more about their family and how "he creates magic" in both his professional endeavors and his personal life. Lively added, "If anything defines this man, it's the way that he lives his life to honor and value his home. [...] Home is where his heart is which is why he gives so much of his heart back to his home."