General Hospital Needs To Fix Its Molly Problem (& Not By Casting New Actors)

Viewers were shocked when we tuned in to the September 27 episode of "General Hospital" and heard a voiceover announcing that the role of Molly Lansing-Davis is now being played by Kristen Vaganos. This is the third recast since the character's originator, Hayley Pullos, was arrested on alleged DUI charges on April 29 and was subsequently sent to rehab. The recasting of Molly became a total mess after the first actress to step into her shoes, Holiday Mia Kriegel, was inexplicably recast after two months by Brooke Anne Smith in July. While fans refused to warm up to Kriegel, Smith caused a furor because she clearly looked far older than the character was supposed to be. But just as we were starting to warm up to her, the show foisted Vaganos upon us. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, hilariously quipped that "Happy Now?" should have been at the end of the announcement.

Vaganos graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and started off in short films beginning in 2014. She's been in several films and TV movies including "Obsessed with the Babysitter" and the 2021 thriller "The Box." She was also in six episodes of the TV series "Serial Soulmate" and is now enjoying the grind of being a soap actor. In other words, she's got the chops necessary for the role.

However, the problem here isn't with whoever's playing the part of Molly, the issue is the problematic character herself. In other words, Molly needs a serious overhaul.